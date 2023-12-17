Columnists Caution on digital money services

Illustration of online money transfer. PHOTO | ILLUSTRATION

By SIMON WAFUBWA

More by this Author

In the era of rapid technological advancements, the landscape of financial services has undergone a profound transformation. The advent of digital financial services has empowered individuals with unparalleled convenience, accessibility and efficiency in managing their finances.

From mobile banking apps to investment management platforms, these innovations have undoubtedly improved the overall financial experience.

As of last month, 63 percent of Kenyans use technology for savings and investment solutions. This is according to a study by Enwealth Financial Services that sought to investigate the Role of Technology in Savings and Investments in Kenya. Nevertheless, as we embrace this digital frontier, it becomes imperative to advocate for responsible use of these services and address critical concerns surrounding data security.

The ability to perform transactions, check balances, access loans, and invest with just a few taps on a smartphone has revolutionised the way we interact with money. Nevertheless, this newfound convenience comes with inherent risks, especially regarding the security of personal and financial information.

One of the paramount concerns surrounding digital financial services is the vulnerability of user data to cyber threats. As transactions migrate to digital platforms, the volume of sensitive information traversing the digital landscape has surged.

This data includes not only financial details but also personal information, making users susceptible to identity theft, fraud and other malicious activities.

Therefore, a concerted effort must be made by financial institutions, regulators and users alike to bolster data security measures.

To advocate for the responsible use of digital financial services, the onus lies on financial institutions to implement robust security protocols. Encryption technologies, multi-factor authentication and regular security audits must become standard practices to fortify the defenses against cyber threats.

Additionally, institutions should invest in educating users about the importance of maintaining strong, unique passwords and recognising phishing attempts.

Stricter guidelines and regular audits should be imposed to ensure that financial institutions adhere to the highest standards of data protection. Simultaneously, these regulations should strike a balance that encourages innovation without compromising user security.

Moreover, users must actively participate in securing their financial data. It is crucial to cultivate a culture of digital literacy, where individuals are informed about the risks and equipped with the knowledge to safeguard their information.

Practising good cybersecurity hygiene, such as regularly updating software, monitoring account activity and being cautious about sharing personal details, can go a long way in preventing unauthorised access and data breaches.

While advocating for responsible use, it is equally important to recognise the potential areas for improvement in data security. One such area is the need for standardised security measures across different platforms.

As users engage with multiple digital financial services, ensuring consistent security practices can mitigate confusion and enhance overall resilience. Interoperability between platforms should also be a priority, allowing seamless collaboration in the face of emerging threats.

Furthermore, the development and integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning can significantly enhance the detection and prevention of fraudulent activities. Financial institutions should invest in these technologies and collaborate with experts to stay ahead of evolving threats.

In conclusion, the digitalisation of financial services is an undeniable force shaping the future of finance. However, with this transformative power comes the responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the financial ecosystem.

Advocating for responsible use and addressing data security concerns requires a collaborative effort from financial institutions, regulators and users.

By fortifying the foundations of digital financial services, we can build a secure, inclusive, and innovative future for finance that benefits individuals across the socio-economic spectrum.

Simon Wafubwa, Managing Director of Enwealth Financial Services Ltd.