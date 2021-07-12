Columnists Citizens must reclaim their space

By COLLINS ODOTE

The citizens are at the centre of governance in any democratic society. The Kenyan Constitution underscores this fact, indicating that sovereignty vests on citizens with all organs of State exercising delegated authority only. Despite this fundamental stipulation, the practice has totally disregarded this. Leaders and those vested with running the arms of government proceed as if they are the masters and citizens their subjects.

Chapter Six of the Constitution expressly provides that leadership is about service, making it clear that citizens are key. However, the extent to which this is respected and applied is very minimal. Part of the reason for this is the lack of knowledge by citizens of the power that they wield in the governance process, and where they are aware, failure to translate that knowledge into action.

Slightly over a decade ago, a journey of empowering citizens to both recognise and utilise the power that they have under the Constitution started in earnest as part of implementation of the Constitution. One of the bodies that was formed to push this agenda forward bears the name of Uraia, Kiswahili for citizenship.

If one looks for a copy of the Kenyan Constitution in the country, one out of three is likely to bear the logo of this institution. Whether that is a copy being referred to in a village baraza, in a television show or in parliamentary debate.

This past week, I attended the launch of the strategic plan of Uraia. Under the theme of nurturing an engaged and values-based society, the organisation seeks to enhance the voice of citizens in governance. At that launch, the question of the place of citizens in governance became a point of reflection.

Currently, the Court of Appeal is considering the appeal over the judgment of the High Court relating the Building Bridges Initiative. One of the central issues in the judgment relates to the role of citizens. From questions about what popular initiative means to the place of civic education to public participation the centrality of citizens is key.

What is not in contention is that power belongs to the people. However, for far too long this reality has been ignored. Citizens complain that their leadership is not responsive. While true, the solution cannot lie with the leaders. It is time that citizens reclaimed their rightful place.

The recent evidence shows that finally there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The number of citizens going to court seeking to have constitutional provisions protected is on the rise. When citizens increasingly seek to assert their rights, it shows those in authority that adhering to the contents of the basic charter is central to the relationships in society. Ruling cannot be based on fiat. It must be done according to the rules negotiated and agreed upon by all members of society.

It is also important that the oversight over leadership be enhanced. Take for example the current Covid-19 pandemic. I have spent the past few weeks having discussions with friends from Nyanza. I have also followed developments in my village. The situation is grim.

What is covered in mainstream media is just a tip of the iceberg. The situation is exacerbated by two problems. First, years of neglect of the region in terms of government investments. This is despite the fact the residents of the region are taxpayers and thus entitled to government services.

Devolution was intended to address the years of marginalisation that had been perpetuated by the then centralised government. However, in several counties in the region this has not fully translated to the desired outcomes. The state of health facilities in some counties is worrisome. I know of relatives who could not access basic services in their county headquarters. Other friends had to travel to neighbouring counties to get such services.

The sad part is that citizens continue to vote in leaders who expose them to such life-threatening situations. Reclaiming citizenship must start with rethinking our relationship with leaders. Making citizenship count means exercising our power at elections and in between.