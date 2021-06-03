Columnists Counties, MDAs auditing should be autonomous

There is need to depart from the traditional audit philosophy. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

By NDIRANGU NGUNJIRI

Internal auditor independence is a cornerstone of the auditing profession, a crucial element in the statutory corporate reporting process and a key prerequisite for the adding of value to an audited entity financial statement.

Professional internal audit provides the kind of insights that counties and ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) need to make effective decisions. Internal audit provides independent assurance over how well the entity is managing its risks, taking advantage of fast-moving opportunities and whether corporate governance processes are operating effectively.

To do this internal audit teams must be qualified experienced, trained, and properly resourced, and work to the International Professional Practice Framework.

To carry out internal audit’s responsibilities effectively, independence and objectivity must be maintained at the highest standard. Internal auditor independence, in particular, implies the absence of influence or control in the matter of the auditor’s conduct, action and opinion.

What are internal auditors good for? Their objective, independent take on a subject matter.

The Institute of Internal Auditors is supposed to be able to rely on them to uncover and report on risks to the organisation.

Then the entity can make an informed decision on what to do about the risks. The executive should be able to ask the internal auditor to give them a true picture of what is going on inside their entity. But if the internal auditor is afraid, to tell the truth, because they are afraid of losing their jobs, what good are they.

Independence permits internal auditors to render the impartial and unbiased judgments essential to the proper conduct of engagements. This monitoring role means that auditors are used as a mechanism to enhance the credibility of the financial statements so that the general public who are not involved in the day-to-day running of the entity can have some level of confidence in the reported financial position.

Internal auditors must be free to advise the executive, directly or through an audit committee, on risk management, governance and internal control issues, having unrestricted access to all parts of the county or MDAs.