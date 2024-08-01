Kenya farmers need support to tap transformative benefits of biogas

Kenya’s dairy sector is a cornerstone of the agricultural economy, contributing significantly to livelihoods, food security and development.

According to recent statistics, the dairy sector contributes about four percent of Kenya’s gross domestic product, employing more than 1.8 million smallholder dairy farmers.

Most small-scale farmers, who keep a few livestock for subsistence, rely heavily on animal waste as fertiliser. However, using raw animal waste directly on crops can be initially harmful.

Fresh cow dung contains high levels of nitrogen and other nutrients, which can be too strong for some plants and can burn their roots.

This is where biogas production presents a transformative opportunity.

Biogas production offers an affordable sustainable solution that addresses multiple challenges faced by farmers and the environment.

By converting animal waste into biogas, farmers can produce clean energy for household use and create nutrient-rich slurry as a byproduct.

This slurry is a well-decomposed organic fertiliser that enhances soil health and crop yields without the risk of burning plants.

Harnessing biogas from animal waste is a win-win solution that promotes climate resilience and economic empowerment. For instance, using biogas reduces the dependence on traditional biomass fuels such as firewood, which in turn curbs deforestation and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

A single cow can produce enough waste to generate sufficient biogas to meet a household’s cooking and lighting needs, significantly reducing reliance on grid electricity and cutting energy costs.

The benefits of biogas production extend beyond environmental sustainability. The slurry left after biogas extraction is an excellent organic fertiliser, contributing to soil fertility and higher crop productivity.

Unlike artificial fertilisers, which have been at the centre of scandals such as the recent distribution of fake fertilisers by government agencies, organic fertilisers are safer and more beneficial for long-term soil health. The fake fertiliser scandal not only harmed farmers’ trust in government interventions but also underscored the need for more sustainable and reliable agricultural inputs.

Supporting farmers harness biogas production is a strategic move that addresses critical issues in agriculture, energy, and environmental sustainability.

Organic farming, supported by the use of biogas slurry, represents the future of agriculture. It avoids the negative impacts associated with chemical fertilizers, such as soil acidification, water pollution, and reduced biodiversity. Instead, organic farming enhances soil structure, promotes biodiversity, and contributes to healthier food production systems.

To fully realise the potential of biogas production, there is a need for strategic support from both national and county governments. Subsidizing the initial setup costs for biogas systems can encourage small-scale farmers to adopt this technology. County governments, in particular, can play a crucial role in providing financial incentives and technical support to farmers.

The government’s role in promoting biogas production cannot be overstated. By investing in biogas technology, providing subsidies, and creating awareness among farmers, the government can foster a transition towards more sustainable agricultural practices. This will not only boost the agricultural sector but also contribute to Kenya’s broader goals of economic growth, environmental conservation, and improved quality of life for its citizens.

It offers a practical solution to waste management, provides clean energy, and produces high-quality organic fertilizer. By prioritising biogas technology, Kenya can pave the way for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector, benefiting both the economy and the environment.