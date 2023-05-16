Columnists Fix governance, TVETs in unlocking Kenya’s industrialisation dividends

A mechanical engineering student operates a lathe machine at Nyeri Technical Institute. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH NYINGI

More by this Author

The Africa Industrialization Index development blueprint tracks the implementation and growth of manufacturing policy and sector respectively.

Developed in November 2022, its findings demonstrate each country’s achievement and its direct and indirect contribution determinants.

Ubiquitously, Africa has been obliterated by other continents.

Kenya’s position, in particular, is above aboard compared to its regional counterparts but underweight compared to countries in North and South Africa.

Holding the overall ninth position, Kenya’s stronghold is in its indirect contribution whereas it falls short in the performance and direct determinants sub-indices.

To what end, therefore, does having a viable business-friendly environment promote if the capacity to produce and export manufactured goods is substandard?

According to the findings of Kenya's 2022 Economic Survey, the manufacturing sector contributed about 6.9 percent toward overall GDP.

Kenya's manufacturing sector challenge doesn't stem from the lack of policies rather it chokes on the inadequate structures that ought to support policy implementation.

They include a clear communication of the mandate of relevant institutions, access to market information and financing options and exploration of new value chains that could enhance the country's visibility in international markets.

The importance of the education system in supporting industrialisation efforts cannot be understated.

This critical infrastructure churns out the needed labour force for the sector to succeed.

Improving the technical capabilities and physical infrastructure of TVET institutions could position the country as a leading exporter of technical services such as 3D printing regionally, continentally and globally.

An effective governance structure is also critical to energising manufacturing in areas such as innovation, creativity and business participation.

With constructive policy implementation, collaborations and investment, drastic and impactful manufacturing efforts will gradually be evident.