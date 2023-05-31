Columnists Going digital: Unlocking Kenya’s macroeconomic opportunities

The digital economy has opened up new opportunities for trade businesses in Kenya. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MOSES KURIA

Four years ago, the Kenyan government launched the Digital Economy Blueprint to empower citizens to live and thrive in a digitally enabled society.

Since then, we have continued to take concrete steps to ensure that digital transformation is front and centre of our development strategy.

In the era of rapid technological advancements, Kenya has paved the way for digital transformation and unleashed opportunities, revolutionising sectors such as finance, telecommunication, agriculture, healthcare and education.

Kenya was described in a report as an “advancing” country “sprinting ahead” with a strong start-up ecosystem, strong funding environment and stable socio-economic conditions.

However, we cannot discuss Kenya’s role as the leader of the digital economy without highlighting the paths to it.

The Kenya Vision 2030, National ICT Masterplan, Digital Economy Blueprint, National Broadband strategy and the National Digital Masterplan provide strategic guidelines for the country’s digital transformation.

Kenya boasts a remarkable mobile penetration and connectivity rate, with more than 90 percent of our population with access to mobile phones and 42 percent with internet access.

In spite of challenges, we have continued to innovate, fully committed to the growth of the digital economy and for our citizens to tap into the benefits it provides.

Our success story is also in our thriving culture of innovation. Successive governments have fostered a vibrant tech start-up ecosystem, with Nairobi gaining recognition as Africa’s “Silicon Savannah”.

The growth of the digital economy has a multiplier effect on other sectors, creating linkages and driving overall economic growth.

Sectors such as information technology, e-commerce, and digital services have experienced rapid expansion, attracting investments and generating revenue- with our digital economy expected to contribute to 9.24 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025.

Kenya’s digital economy has also fostered a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation. Digital technologies provide a platform for individuals to develop and launch innovative solutions.

This attracts investments, leads to job creation and drives economic growth.

Most importantly, the digital economy has opened up new opportunities for trade businesses in Kenya.

By building a digital economy, we have enabled businesses to overcome the traditional barriers to trade and engage in cross-border transactions.

Leveraging the potential of the digital economy is crucial for Africa’s long-term economic development and competitiveness in the global marketplace.