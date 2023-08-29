Columnists Harnessing diaspora remittances to shore up revenue collection

By MILKA WACHIRA

One of the hallmarks of Kenya’s Finance Act 2023 is the strategy by the government to increase its revenues through domestic taxes as opposed to external borrowing.

To this end, the government introduced an array of tax regimes in a bid to shore up its revenue collection at home.

Amid the debate on the pros and cons of the controversial law, a vital source of revenue for the country -diaspora remittances- seems to have been placed on the back burner.

The latest data from the Central Bank of Kenya indicate that remittance inflows to Kenya have increased tenfold in the last 15 years reaching a record of USD 3.7 billion in 2021.

The cumulative inflows for the 12 months to March 2023 totalled $4.02 billion, compared to $3.912 billion in a similar period in 2022.

As the experts consider taxes and loans as the main source of revenue in Kenya, it should not be lost to us that the phenomenal growth in diaspora remittances points to its importance as a source of foreign exchange to the country.

Diaspora remittances have ballooned over the past decade to represent an equivalent of more than 3 percent of Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The government recognises the potential of the diaspora to contribute to economic development.

This can be seen in its establishment of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the State Department for Diaspora Affairs.

It is a pointer to the government’s determination to harness it especially as remittances from the diaspora have become a key source of revenue for the country and have overtaken traditional exports like tea, coffee, and horticulture, making it a top foreign exchange earner.

Vis a vis the tax debate that has emanated from the Finance Act, the high cost of living currently being witnessed not just in Kenya, but across the globe has also been a thorn in the shoe for the majority of Kenyans.

This might imply that many Kenyans, both at home and abroad, are feeling the economic pinch with a diminished disposable income and little or no funds to save or invest.

For Kenya's diaspora, keeping the cost of sending money low to enable their remittances to offer the best returns is a great concern.

Most diaspora remittances to Kenya are made in cash through formal channels. These mainly include money transfer companies, banks, and mobile money operators.

However, to stay ahead of the curve, it is important for people in the diaspora to identify reputable financial institutions like banks which lessen the pinch of high costs, hidden charges and long transfer times which have been the major pain points for many diasporas.

Considering the range of taxes introduced by the Finance Act, it is also important to identify a bank that charges no fees on incoming remittances to avoid a financial double jeopardy situation where you pay taxes on one hand and lose money to unnecessary bank charges on the other.

The writer is the manager, diaspora banking high net worth & affluent client at Stanbic Bank Kenya.