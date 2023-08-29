Columnists Hits and misses in sustainable waste management bid

The current global challenges posed by unsustainable consumption and waste generation underscore the pressing need for a transition to a circular economy.

This model prioritises reuse and regeneration of materials over the traditional linear model where natural resources are taken, transformed into products, and disposed of after use.

In response, Kenya has made a notable stride by enacting the Sustainable Waste Management Act (Act), a robust piece of legislation that aims to redefine waste management practices.

The Act is rooted in the Constitution's provisions that safeguard citizens' right to a clean environment, thereby creating a potent foundation for the Act's objectives.

The Act mandates county governments to introduce their sustainable waste management legislation by July 2024.

Some counties have embraced the challenge, but others are yet to comply, leading to suboptimal implementation of the law. Hopefully, there will be increased compliance as the deadline approaches.

The Act places significant emphasis on waste segregation, deeming it a shared responsibility for both public and private entities. It envisages the segregation of non-hazardous waste into organic and non-organic fractions, requiring proper labelling and color-coded receptacles.

This endeavour demands substantial investments in infrastructure and comprehensive public awareness campaigns. The Act seems to take cognisance that this shall require a multi-stakeholder approach.

It particularly encourages partnerships with the private sector and other interventions in recognition that the latter may be better placed to mobilise the funding, technology, and innovation required.

As a result, we are witnessing extensive innovation in the processing of waste into valuable products such as fertiliser, animal feed, briquettes, and synthetic fuels, among others.

Of particular note, is that the Act embraces Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), a critical concept in a circular economy. EPR mandates manufacturers and producers to assume accountability for their products throughout their lifecycle, including post-disposal stages. By doing so, the Act encourages sustainable product design, waste reduction, recycling, and addresses resource depletion.

The Act is not without some shortcomings. Despite its prescriptive provisions, its effective implementation and enforcement could potentially pose a challenge.

For example, the Act designates the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to enforce its provisions in consultation with county governments.

A question arises as to whether Nema possesses the requisite institutional capacity to monitor compliance on issues such as segregation at source and the use of designated containers across all 47 counties.

This will need to be critically looked at as county governments work on aligning their local legislation with the Act, so as to ensure that we have a full-proof legal framework.

Nyabira is the partner and head of the projects, Energy & Restructuring Practice at IKM Advocates. Murangi is a Senior Associate in the same practice.