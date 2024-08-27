How growing influence of ESG is changing the way business is done

The growing influence of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria on investment decisions and corporate governance is reshaping the business landscape in profound ways.

Once a niche concern primarily of socially responsible investors, ESG considerations have now become a mainstream element driving significant changes in how companies operate, how capital is allocated, and how governance is structured.

The adoption of ESG criteria in investment decisions reflects a broader shift towards sustainable and responsible investing.

Investors increasingly recognise that long-term value creation is not solely dependent on financial performance but also on a company’s impact on the environment, its relationship with society, and its governance practices.

ESG-focused companies often outperform their peers in terms of stock price stability and long-term returns.

This outperformance is driven by the fact that companies with strong ESG practices are better equipped to navigate regulatory changes, attract and retain talent, and maintain positive relationships with stakeholders—all factors that contribute to sustainable growth.

Despite the growing influence of ESG, challenges remain. One of the primary obstacles is the lack of standardisation in ESG metrics, which can lead to inconsistent and sometimes misleading comparisons between companies.

Additionally, there is ongoing debate about the materiality of certain ESG factors and how they should be weighted in investment decisions. However, these challenges are not insurmountable.

Continued efforts towards standardisation, combined with advances in data analytics and AI, are expected to improve the accuracy and reliability of ESG assessments.

Furthermore, as more investors and companies embrace ESG principles, the market is likely to see further innovation in ESG products and services, such as green bonds, impact investing, and sustainable index funds.

The growing influence of ESG criteria on investment decisions and corporate governance represents a fundamental shift in how business is conducted. It reflects a broader recognition that sustainable practices are not just ethical choices but also sound business strategies that can drive long-term value creation.

As ESG continues to gain traction, companies that proactively integrate these criteria into their operations and governance structures will be better positioned to succeed in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.