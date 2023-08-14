Columnists How green procurement systems can boost the local circular economy

By BERYL WERE

Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations offer a superb means of advancing sustainability via the adoption of a circular economy.

A circular economy is a system that continuously recycles, regenerates and reuses products and materials in an environmentally sound way to cut waste.

It encourages efficient use of resources and innovative business action at the local and national levels.

Green procurement refers to the purchase of goods and services at competitive prices by public and private entities while taking into consideration health and environmental concerns.

It involves buying products with improved recyclability, greater energy efficiency, low water consumption, and minimal toxic substances emission in their installation and disposal.

Many firms are moving away from the single use of products and services (a linear economy) owing to the high costs and associated negative environmental impact.

In a linear economy, upon the extraction of raw materials, products are manufactured, packaged, distributed and immediately after use disposed of.

Due to the low life cycle of products and services, continuous and increased extraction and manufacture of products must be maintained to sustain their demand.

Consequently, there is a speedy depletion of raw materials and in turn, high cost of production.

However, in a circular economy, upon distribution of products and services for use by consumers, the same is subjected to use, reuse and repair and instead of disposal recycled.

Achieving a circular economy is beneficial to both suppliers and consumers of goods and services. Manufacturers enjoy lower production costs, increased sales, participation in their corporate social responsibilities and contribution to a sustainable environment.

Consumers, on the other hand, benefit from lower purchase costs and operations, improved corporate image and enhanced occupational health and safety.

While green procurement has numerous advantages for both manufacturers and consumers, questions linger as to how it can be successfully implemented by companies and public institutions.

Some recommendations for the implementation of green procurement strategies in government operations include the issuance of circulars or regulations directing green specifications in public procurement and asset disposal.

For instance, a direction that every public institution should require bidders to submit, in their technical proposals, the use of environmentally sound products and processes.

Additionally, bidders may be required to submit a previous performance report detailing their waste management plan and whether those plans take into account recycling and reusing of products.

In tenders involving public works, institutions may award more points to contractors who indicate the use of green materials such as recycled fill materials, energy-efficient features and renewable energy technologies.

To further promote green procurement measures, bidders may be required to submit an environmental social impact assessment plan, and include an environmental social impact bond if awarded the tender.

