How local languages build the world

Swahili enthusiasts at the National Museum of Kenya on July 7, 2022, after a march aimed at creating awareness of Kiswahili being the first officially recognized African Language by UNESCO.

By BITANGE NDEMO

On July 7, Unesco commemorated the World International Kiswahili Day under the theme, "Unleashing Kiswahili's Potential in the Digital Era".

The celebration garnered participation from the African Union, the Southern African Development Community, and the East African Community.

This event shed light on how Kiswahili has facilitated inclusive participation in the digital world, drawing attention to the importance of local languages and the question of whether linguistic diversity is a resource or a challenge.

In Africa, where linguistic diversity thrives with more than 2,000 languages and dialects, the preservation and promotion of local languages have significant implications for cultural heritage, innovation, and sustainable development.

One of the key challenges in promoting linguistic diversity is the difficulty of translation. For instance, the English word "pain" can be translated into many languages, but when combined with an adjective like "acute" or "chronic," many African dialects lack distinctions, potentially hindering accurate expression and comprehension.

Emotional nuances can also be challenging to translate, as each language possesses unique ways of expressing feelings, making foreign languages inadequate in capturing the intended sentiment.

This limitation may discourage individuals from fully articulating their emotions, impacting their emotional well-being and stifling creativity and self-expression.

Africa is brimming with linguistic treasures, each language playing a vital role in understanding and expressing the nuances of its respective culture.

Local languages serve as gateways to the rich heritage and identity of the continent's diverse communities.

They carry not only means of communication but also words, phrases, and idioms that encapsulate significant cultural meanings, seasons, and values.

However, translation into foreign languages can hurt the complexities and cultural contexts.

Despite the linguistic marvels that Africa boasts, there are significant challenges to preserving language diversity.

The adoption of foreign languages without considering their impact on the well-being of African people is a concerning trend.

The dominance of external languages can lead to a loss of cultural identity and perpetuate dependency on external sources, potentially impeding the continent's growth and development.

Furthermore, the economic growth and prosperity of a nation are intricately linked to the promotion of innovativeness and the use of local languages.

Research indicates that children often learn more effectively in their mother tongue, underscoring the importance of using local languages in educational settings.

Additionally, embracing local languages fosters a sense of pride in cultural heritage, encouraging communities to invest in their own cultural products and services, thus contributing to local economic development.

Belgium's history provides a pertinent case study of the impact of language on society. For years, French held sway as the language of the Enlightenment in the country, dominating cultural circles, urban life, and the elite.

However, after a prolonged struggle, the Flemish community succeeded in gaining recognition for their language in 1967, enabling them to use it in their education.

This linguistic empowerment transformed the Flemish, who are now considered one of the most innovative and wealthiest communities globally, demonstrating the potential benefits of preserving and promoting local languages.

Beyond economic prosperity, indigenous languages harbour invaluable wisdom about natural environments, ecosystems, and sustainable practices.

Local communities have developed an intimate knowledge of their surroundings over generations, and their languages serve as repositories of this ecological wisdom.

To ensure the preservation of this valuable knowledge, safeguarding these languages becomes crucial in the face of environmental challenges and threats.

While advocating for multilingualism, the use of local languages in discussing local issues should be encouraged, especially with the availability of technology for instant translation.

This approach fosters better communication and cooperation between different communities and languages, leading to a more comprehensive understanding of culture and context.

Emphasising the use of local languages in education systems and investing in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence Large Language Models for translation and facilitate more accurate and culturally sensitive exchanges between speakers of diverse languages, bridging gaps and promoting inclusivity.

This also aids in preserving cultural heritage, nurturing innovation, and fostering sustainable development.

Embracing Africa's linguistic diversity empowers communities, strengthens cultural identity, and paves the way for a brighter future, where many voices can be celebrated.

Acknowledging the value of indigenous languages is paramount to creating a harmonious, inclusive, and prosperous society in Africa and beyond.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.