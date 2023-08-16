Columnists Impact investing at NSE helping kill two birds with one stone

By WENDY BOIT

In the changing finance landscape, a paradigm has emerged known as impact investing. This approach has garnered substantial traction globally due to its potential to harmonise financial objectives with positive environmental and social outcomes.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has recognised the urgency of sustainable practices and embraced impact investing as a conduit not only for bolstering financial returns but also for fostering tangible and constructive change.

Diverging from conventional financial metrics, impact investing incorporates pivotal environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into the fabric of investment decision-making.

This methodology entails the identification of entities that address pressing societal and environmental challenges.

The resultant ambition of impact investors is to generate quantifiable and favourable outcomes while concurrently securing competitive financial returns.

The NSE's commitment to impact investing finds its manifestation in the promotion of ESG factors in investment strategies and has cemented its standing as a prominent nucleus for impact investing in Africa, alluring investors who seek the harmonisation of their financial goals with their ethical values.

Impact investing goes beyond just reducing risks related to environmental and social issues. It also takes advantage of new opportunities that come with moving toward a more sustainable economy.

It can create more jobs, make society more inclusive, and help achieve important global goals for a better world.

The NSE's focus on impact investing helps businesses get money specifically for projects that are good for the environment and society.

This financial support encourages firms to use eco-friendly practices, find renewable energy solutions, treat both genders fairly, and be more open about where they get their supplies.

Because of this, the NSE becomes a force for positive change, helping different parts of the economy grow sustainably. To strengthen impact investment, it's important for different groups to work together.

The NSE partners with governments, organisations that help communities, and international groups to share the best ways to do things, build strong relationships, and exchange knowledge.

This teamwork helps money flow into investments that are good for the environment and society, moving Kenya toward a future where everyone benefits.

In the end, the NSE's choice to use impact investing sets a good example for stock markets around the world. It shows that financial tools can help make the world better by improving the environment and society.

The NSE's commitment to building a sustainable portfolio shows it wants to use money responsibly.

This makes Kenya a leader in Africa for making smart investments that help the planet and the people living on it.

By keeping up this focus on impact investing, the NSE will play an important role in making Kenya and the whole continent more successful and sustainable in the future.

The writer is a senior officer of corporate affairs and investor relations – Nairobi Securities Exchange.