Installation of All Saints Cathedral provost spotlights role of church

Incoming provost of the All Saints Cathedral Canon Evans Omollo. PHOTO | POOL

By COLLINS ODOTE

Last Sunday, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church, Jackson Ole Sapit, led congregants at All Saints Cathedral in welcoming its new provost, Evans Omolo.

He became the 14th provost of All Saints Cathedral. The event to instal the provost was colourful and celebratory.

Canon Omolo took over from Sammy Wainaina who has served the cathedral for the last 10 years. All Saints Cathedral is an important church in the country’s landscape, not only because it is the largest Anglican church in Kenya, but also because of its location and history.

The struggle for the country’s second liberation, for example, had the church as a central actor. Many will remember police clobbering Reverend Timothy Njoya and other activities during Saba Saba in the 1990s as they rushed for refuge at the All-Saints Cathedral.

The person who takes leadership of the church is consequently of national importance. During his installation, the new provost laid out his vision for the next five years, promising to serve the church faithfully and focus on reviving hearts, inspiring lives and transforming destinies.

Much of his focus, as one would expect, was inward looking to the cathedral, its ministry and operations. He also dwelt on larger societal matters.

Two of his themes were particularly relevant. The first is the place of young people. His promise to deepen the church’s engagement with the youth, link up with them in educational institutions, mentor them and thus contribute to shaping their future is not only useful for the church but also to the country.

The future of young people is intrinsically connected to that of the country. By dealing with this cohort as part of his leadership focus, he is addressing a fundamental agenda for Kenya.

The role of the church in governance has historically been both critical and at times tense. An appropriate linkage between church and politics is essential for improved governance.

While the provost did not speak to the issue in detail, his acknowledgement of the role of the church in shaping the governance trajectory of the country and the additional message that he would focus on building partnerships with a view of contributing to the quest for and delivery of a just society were both timely and apt.

Having known the new provost for some time as his congregant, I can attest to his commitment and energy. He comes into leadership at a young age and should be able to use that energy to help energise the Cathedral, grow its ministry and deepen its influence.

He takes over at a time when there is interesting discourse in the country that touches on religion — from the judgment a few months ago from the Supreme Court to the ongoing discussions on whether to regulate religion arising from the Shakahola tragedy.

His voice and that of the Archbishop and the Anglican leadership will continue to be required in this continuing discourse on the religion and society interface.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it changes in the manner that many facets of society are run. Within the academy, online learning has taken root much faster than could have been imagined a few years back. The church too is having to come to terms with the reality of online ministry.

It will be interesting to watch the provost as he implements what he referred to as the digital ministry. It is the future of worship too and requires innovative thinking and action. With his passion and dedication, the journey ahead can only be exciting even as it will be demanding for the provost and the All Saints Cathedral.

The writer is a law professor at the University of Nairobi.