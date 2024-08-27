In digital age, instilling a culture of data protection from early age is vital

The digital age, characterised by an unprecedented explosion of data, has brought with it both immense opportunities and significant challenges.

Today connecting with people across the world to engage on business, education, sports and even social issues has become easier than ever before. It has indeed made the world a global village.

But as we get to interact on these platforms, several challenges have also emerged, top among them being protection of personal data — a complex issue that requires a multi-pronged approach.

With the growth of the social media space, sharing of personal data is becoming more rampant. A key emerging concern is ensuring a healthy environment where the protection of people’s personal data is assured.

Protecting people’s personal data is important since by doing so, we protect their dignity and prevent them from harm that could emanate from unnecessary exposure of their private information.

It, thus, behoves all of us to play a role in ensuring the safety of other people’s private data and this we can start through enlightening users of these digital spaces on the essence of maintaining and protecting other people’s personal data.

As a key stakeholder on this space, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has made a conscious decision to be at the forefront in ensuring that we transform the way we handle personal data as a society, by introducing data protection concepts to our young minds.

This year, the ODPC has partnered with the Kenya National Music Festival to debate, and music festival performances centred around data privacy. Over 40 schools and institutions developed performances on the subject.

The ODPC also partnered with The Debate Circle at the 2024 National Championships, where over 1000 students from across the country converged for an ultimate debate showdown.

Some debate motions were themed on issues to do with data privacy and protection and on how as a society, we can leverage on emerging technology as well as still maintain integrity of our data.

Such platforms provide an opportunity to equip the young minds with the tools to dissect complex issues and articulate informed opinions.

These performances allow our children to express issues around personal data in a way that many of us can understand. We recognise that in order to address the issue in a sustainable manner, we first have to address the complexities surrounding it, and engage the generation using digital spaces the most.

It is imperative that we instill in our children a deep understanding of data protection from an early age, appreciating that they are the digital natives who will shape the future.

By empowering them with knowledge about their rights and responsibilities, we are not only safeguarding their privacy but also preparing them to be responsible digital citizens.

Schools are key stakeholders in data privacy education, and it is important to integrate data protection concepts into the education curriculum, to empower students to become responsible digital citizens and protect their personal information.

During an era where use of digital gadgets forms a major a part of our lives and the fact that most of them hold our private information, all stakeholders- including parents, educators, and industry players- have to join hands in fostering a culture of data protection.

By working together, we can create a digital landscape where individuals' rights are upheld and where data is used responsibly and ethically.

The journey towards a data-protected society begins with our youth. Let us continue to nurture this nascent awareness and build a future where data is power, but power wielded responsibly.