Is your company thriving or surviving? It is all in the culture

Many businesses are are in survival mode, with their focus being on lasting just long enough to ride the waves and, maybe later, see what happens.

In such businesses, the survival mindset can be seen in the way employees relate with one another. It is visible in the decisions leaders make daily; where costs are incurred or cut, the place of learning, in the priorities.

But this survival mode cannot be sustained for long without creating toxicity and, ultimately, missing the very objectives of the business.

A more sustainable way for organisations is to consciously cultivate a thriving company culture.

A positive work environment not only boosts employee morale but also enhances productivity. In any case, is it not the employees who get things done? As they say, organisations don’t succeed, people do.

Some of the attributes of a thriving culture include the extent of leadership support. When leaders invest in their team’s development through mentorship and coaching, employees feel motivated and engaged. This investment fosters loyalty and encourages individuals to contribute positively to the organisation.

Managers who actively support their employees’ professional growth create an environment where continuous learning and development are valued. This not only benefits the employees but also enhances the overall capabilities of the organisation.

The good old ‘open communication’ will always remain a critical aspect of a thriving culture. When people know their ideas are heard and valued, they are more likely to share insights, leading to innovation and improved processes.

This culture of idea-sharing cultivates a sense of ownership and drives the company forward. Encouraging open dialogue helps in building trust and transparency within the organisation. It ensures that employees feel comfortable voicing their opinions and suggestions, which can lead to more effective problem-solving and decision-making.

It has been said that ‘feedback is the breakfast of champions’’. Often, we act with the best of intentions, quite unaware of how we come across or the impact that our actions, words or inaction has on our colleagues. We all have some ‘blind spot’. That is why constructive feedback is vital. In a thriving culture, feedback is delivered supportively, recognising strengths while identifying areas for improvement.

Regular and constructive feedback, skillfully conveyed, helps employees understand their performance levels and opportunities for improvement. A culture that values feedback fosters continuous improvement and development.

Creating an environment where employees can ask questions without fear of judgment promotes curiosity and learning. When individuals feel safe to seek clarification, it leads to a more knowledgeable workforce and fosters a collaborative atmosphere. Encouraging questions helps in identifying gaps in understanding and provides opportunities for shared understanding and builds trust.

Additionally, a culture that embraces honest mistakes as learning opportunities encourages innovation. When employees feel secure in taking risks, they are more likely to experiment and push boundaries, ultimately driving the company’s success.

Viewing mistakes as opportunities for growth rather than failures helps in creating a culture of resilience and adaptability. It encourages employees to take calculated risks and explore new ideas, which can lead to innovative solutions and improvements.

Feeling valued and respected is crucial for employee motivation. Recognition can take various forms, from verbal praise to advancement opportunities. Both private and public recognition are critical. A culture that appreciates its employees fosters dedication and loyalty.

When employees feel that their contributions are recognized and valued, they are more likely to be engaged and committed to their work.

This recognition can be in the form of awards, promotions, or simply acknowledging their efforts and achievements- a pat on the back. At Siginon Group, we are proud of our recognition program ‘’Tambulika’’ where colleagues take part in appreciating one another. We celebrate milestones, small as well as big wins.

This boosts morale and encourages continued high performance. It encourages employees to strive for excellence and reinforces the behaviors and actions that contribute to the organization’s success.

Finally, prioritizing employee well-being is paramount. Employee wellbeing encompasses broad dimensions of living one’s life well. It involves employee wellness but is wider. While 'wellness' generally refers to an individual's physical health (including diet and exercise), 'wellbeing' is deeper, and includes life satisfaction in addition to physical and mental health.

Friendships, the physical environment, finances, the job/career responsibilities etc. The camaraderie that develops in employees within a great workplace translates into higher productivity.

On the contrary, in organizations where people work on a strictly ‘’ serious business’’ suffer retarded execution speeds as people keep ‘walking on eggshells’ due to resulting unwritten ground rules ‘’

Around here, one must be careful’’, or ‘around here you better be covering your back’’. Honest mistakes are punished, further perpetuating organisational inertia and people’s readiness to pass the buck. ‘It wasn’t me!’.

In essence, in a thriving company culture, everyone in the ecosystem gains. The people (employees) enjoy their work without looking over their shoulders. Due to the resulting high engagement, the Organisation benefits from high performance. It can attract and retain top talent, drive innovation, and achieve long-term success. The customers get exceptional service and are delighted.

The suppliers are equally happy to associate with and benefit from this efficiency. And of course, the shareholders will be smiling all the way to the bank as dividends accrue following the inevitable business growth and real success that results. The next question would be: How do we create such a thriving culture?