Putting employee wellness at the heart of businesses key to success

Human resources (HR) has evolved significantly, shifting focus from transactional tasks such as payroll and benefits administration to a more human-centred approach.

Organisations now recognise the importance of staff wellbeing, diversity and inclusion as employees consider the emotion of work over results.

In today’s workplace, employees are prioritising their wellness, leading employers to consider what it means for employees to work for their organisation.

The role of HR professionals has shifted from being primarily administrative to a more strategic focus on employee engagement, culture and organisational change.

They are now seen as valuable members of the executive team, compared to when they were overlooked by C-suite executives.

In today’s competitive business world, recruitment has become a challenging task. Companies compete fiercely to find the best candidates for job roles.

With numerous applicants for each position, it is the responsibility of the people departments to identify the ideal candidate for the company.

As the cost of living and the working environment change, there is a growing awareness of mental health and support for employees. Many organisations now recognise the importance of addressing mental health issues in their workforce.

However, in some organisations, people with serious mental illnesses are more likely to be excluded from employment. They are also more likely to experience inequality in the workplace. Being out of work is also a risk to mental health. Unemployment, job and financial insecurity, and recent job losses have been documented as risk factors for attempted suicide.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than half of the world’s workforce works in the informal economy, where there are no legal protections for health and safety, leading to unsafe working conditions, long hours, and a lack of access to social and financial protections that can harm mental health.

In addition, certain workers are more likely to be exposed to psychosocial risks due to the nature of their work and the environment in which they work.

Despite the evolution of the HR space, the sector is still grappling with the challenges of digitalisation and automation, as well as inadequate opportunities for the workforce, resulting in a situation where there are not enough jobs to accommodate the many job seekers.