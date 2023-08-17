Columnists Kenya has a huge potential to be a global commodity trading hub

By MWAURA NG'ANG'A

In today's interconnected global economy, the role of commodity trading cannot be understated. Being a natural gateway, flanked by the Indian Ocean, bestows Kenya with the capacity to access coveted commodities, enabling seamless distribution and trade across the globe.

The establishment of the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) offers a promising avenue to address the trade finance gap, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Kenya's youthful and tech-savvy demographic forms a valuable resource for the commodity trading industry. This demographic's skill set aligns well with modern trading demands.

The country's commitment to infrastructure development, as outlined in the Vision 2030 economic plan, further underscores its determination to position itself as a global trading powerhouse.

To realise its full potential, Kenya must address certain challenges, including establishing a regulatory framework that fosters a business-friendly environment.

This entails streamlining procedures, combating corruption, and providing assurances to traders.

The prevalence of corruption and bribery in government offices poses a significant obstacle and necessitates concerted efforts for reform.

Additionally, curbing illegal practices, such as gold scams that target foreign buyers, is paramount to building a trustworthy trading reputation.

Kenya's role in the "Africa rising" narrative further strengthens its position as a global trading centre for the continent.

The country's participation in African peacekeeping missions enhances its stability and attractiveness for trade.

Through strategic engagement with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Kenya can foster increased trade collaborations with its African counterparts, further solidifying its role as a pivotal trading partner.

In the rapidly evolving global economic landscape, the spotlight is increasingly turning towards Africa. Kenya, armed with its strategic positioning, diverse resources, and innovative spirit, is poised to seize this opportune moment.

The potential for Kenya to evolve into a global commodity trading hub is evident. By capitalising on its inherent advantages, fostering innovation, and addressing challenges head-on, Kenya can carve out a leadership role in international commodity trading.

The author is a Finance, Trade Compliance and Commodities lawyer and a graduate in LLM Commodity Trading from Fribourg University.