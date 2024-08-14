Kenya must invest more in sports

When American Cole Hocker won the 1,500-meter final last week in Paris shattering Hicham El Guerrouj's record from 1998, Malcolm Gladwell's book Outliers came to mind.

I began reflecting on how Kenya has dominated middle and long-distance running in several Olympic games since 1968.

Even though the country's success in sports is attributed to its rich talent, this has changed over the years. And it is no longer business as usual.

It calls for proper investment in sports that can help in enhancing consistent practice other than innate talent. And since many countries have discovered this and are investing in sports, we can start to re-look at sports differently.

As different countries invest more in sports, they create more competitive and diverse fields of athletes.

They provide better coaching, training, equipment, and support systems for their runners and expose them to different strategies and techniques.

They also scout and recruit talent from other regions and backgrounds, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

Therefore, for Kenya to return to her glory, the country must do more to provide a conducive environment for youth to thrive and earn from sports.

In his book, Gladwell argues that the key to success is not an innate ability but is only achieved by deliberate practice. He cites the 10,000-hour rule, which states that to achieve mastery in any field, one needs to practice for at least 10,000 hours.

For example, Hocker, a 23-year-old from Indiana, USA, has been running since age six, enabling him to accumulate thousands of hours of training and racing. He also has access to world-class coaches, facilities, and nutrition, which gives him an edge over his competitors.

Hocker's victory in Paris shows that success in sports is not determined by talent alone but by hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Gladwell's book further explores the role of cultural and environmental factors in shaping success. He argues that some groups or individuals have advantages or disadvantages based on their background, upbringing, or historical circumstances.

He explains why most elite Canadian hockey players are born in the first few months of the year or why Asian students tend to excel in maths. These factors normally create opportunities or barriers for different people and also influence how they pursue their goals.

Similarly, Kenya's athletic dominance can be partly explained by its geographical and cultural features. Many Kenyan runners come from high-altitude regions, which enhance their aerobic capacity and endurance.

They have also grown up in rural areas, where running is a common mode of transportation and recreation. Moreover, they are motivated by the social and economic rewards of running and the national pride and identity it fosters.

There is deep talent in the field and track where Kenya has performed well in the past but requires more effort. These include sprints, hurdles, jumps, throws, and relays, but these events require more speed, power, and technique.

They can benefit from better facilities and coaching, as exemplified by Julius Yego, the YouTube javelin thrower. The country has occasionally performed team sports such as football, rugby, volleyball, basketball, and hockey.

These sports require more coordination, communication, and strategy and can foster a sense of unity and pride among the players and fans.

In addition, there are individual sports, such as tennis, golf, boxing, martial arts, and swimming. These sports require more skill, endurance, and mental toughness and can offer more opportunities for personal achievement and recognition.

What comes to mind is the latent talent in archery among the Pokot morans, which has been highlighted in the media recently. We were informed that as young as 10 can be champions, and already, they have the extraordinary talent of hitting the target with rudimental bows and arrows.

However, more than these factors are needed to guarantee success in the global arena. Therefore, it is only possible for any country to succeed in sports by investing in it.

Talent is only one component of success; it can be developed, enhanced, or wasted depending on the circumstances. It must also diversify its sports portfolio and encourage participation and excellence in other disciplines.

To maintain or improve its performance, Kenya needs to invest more in its athletes and provide them with the best possible conditions and opportunities to excel.

Therefore, we must recognise sports as an essential aspect of Kenya's culture, identity, and development. They provide health, social, economic, and psychological benefits to the individual and society.