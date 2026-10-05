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Kenya’s tourism momentum presents a boon for aviation

Passengers at JKIA's international arrival terminal.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
JorisHoltus

By  Joris Holtus

General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria and Ghana

Air France-KLM

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) recently released data depicting an increase in visitor arrivals from the rest of the world across the first four months of 2026. Arrivals totalled 584,825 between February and April 2026, up from 539,044 during the same period in 2025, representing an 8.5percent year-on-year increase.

European destinations, such as Paris, Amsterdam and London, accounted for 217,633 of the 584,825 total arrivals, representing 37.2percent of the total. This data complements findings of a new Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey showing that forward bookings for August through November rose to 56.25percent, up from 49.5percent in a comparable period last year.

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