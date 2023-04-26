Columnists Lessons in management from young and ambitious University of Embu

By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

Comparatively younger and smaller, the University of Embu, a public university, seems determined to keep eating its elder brothers’ lunch.

The university is located just above Embu Town’s central business district and next to the rustic Izaak Walton Inn, along the Embu-Meru highway.

It sits directly opposite the Embu Government Training Institute and the renowned Kangaru High School.

The compound is serene, defined by natural vegetation, spaced-out mature trees, well-manicured lawns and some water features. It's very clean too.

All are very soothing and ideal for academic exploits. The physical infrastructure in this institution has come up in record time. Its two imposing and pronounced entry gates get heads turning.

My anecdotal experience and observations have led me to conclude that there is something exemplary about this institution.

Luckily, these have lately been more than vindicated through national surveys. The university has been twice recognised and ranked as the best performing State Corporation in Kenya.

It was ranked the best performing in the year 2019/20, second best performing in the year 2020/21 and bounced back to best performing in the 2021/22 financial year performance evaluation.

Some of its researchers have attained international recognition and continue to attract good research grants. It has also been favourably ranked in some webometric rankings of world universities.

For a small and relatively young institution, this is a great and commendable performance.

Derived from the conversion of the former Embu Agricultural Staff Training College to a constituent college of the University of Nairobi in 2011, the institution received its charter in 2016.

My visits to the university gave me a first-hand account of the dynamics driving it. In 2019, I led a delegation of the Embu County Professionals Development Association to discuss some working partnerships.

It was a perfect moment to observe the academic and management team at work. Prof Daniel Mugendi, the vice-chancellor, is a stickler to time and procedure.

Our meeting kicked off on time, and the agenda was prosecuted precisely. All the top academic and management staff were in attendance. It was easy to appreciate the collegiate manner in which they prosecuted the day’s business.

After three other meetings with this team on totally different issues, and participation in some university open days and graduation events, I could make my presumptions.

The teamwork, seriousness and accountability which inform business in this university have been internalised at all levels.

I could then appreciate how the massive physical infrastructure has come up that fast, and student enrolment numbers escalated.

The university has also sustained working partnerships with many stakeholder groups in state and non-state spaces.

Such super growth can only be tied to a prudent and transparent management of the available resources, and strict reporting mechanisms. The national recognition bestowed is deserved.