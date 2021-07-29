Columnists Nairobi financial centre will be our answer to IP export

By MUTUA MUTUKU

Kenya is bracing for a regional financial hub, the Nairobi International Financial Centre. This dream is a near reality after the government invited submissions on the regulations.

An International Financial Centre (IFC) is often when the majority of financial sector activity is offshore, transactions are originated abroad, and non-residents manage the majority of the institutions involved.

These kinds of centres are at the heart of global change.

In a shifting pattern of global commerce and finance, they provide various chances for expansion and regional development. Further, they provide the infrastructure and resources to encourage entrepreneurship and economic growth in a variety of sectors and regions.

The centres are enthusiastic about financial innovation and actively contribute to its advancement and are clusters of competence and experience in economic and financial services. They also promote inclusive and sustainable development through a network of institutions.

Because of these traits, International Financial Centres have since become more reliant on technology. As a result, new technologies such as cloud computing and block-chain, as well as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and machine learning, are a norm and fuelling innovation.

Consequent of these advancements, financial and technological engineering has been possible, culminating in the fintech phenomenon.

At the heart of fintech is the flow of knowledge and technology that leads to improved productivity and innovation across the globe.

This is visible in the movement of “material” products and services across international boundaries, as well as the transfer of intangibles and immaterial assets across nations.

It is vastly experienced financial institutions and start-ups that will be setting up shop at the Nairobi centre, competing and cooperating in the creation and implementation of Fintech goods and services.

We reasonably anticipate global magnets and minions in finance, technology, big pharma, medical devices, biotech, and other industries concerned in intellectual property commercialisation to select Nairobi as their preferred site for conducting business.

Nairobi routinely ranks high in worldwide rankings of IP regimes.

To surpass our competitors we are speculative of significant tax write-offs in the form of tax depreciation allowances for expenditures made on obtaining IP.

IP and its protection are critical to the success of start-ups and large businesses in today's world.

Mutua K. Mutuku, Intellectual Property Law expert, Patent Agent.