Organisation culture: Gather courage and confront the truth

What is your organisation’s culture, really? It’s a question that many executives think they’ve already answered—yet their understanding often reflects what they wish their culture to be, rather than what it truly is.

Their view of the company culture is often filled with lofty ideals that barely define the behaviours and subcultures that shape the team’s day-to-day experiences.

The clearest indicators of an organisation’s true culture are revealed in what leadership pays attention to and rewards.

These actions frequently differ from the values and ideals most organisations proclaim. If an outsider asks one of your employees to describe your company in 10 words, what would they say?

Or what if they were really ‘grilled’ with more specific questions like: Who gets promoted here and why? What behaviours are rewarded? Who fits in, and who doesn’t? Are non-conformists welcomed or pushed out? Are employees rewarded for challenging the status quo, or penalised for it?

Does the organisation prioritise excellence, or is the mentality “just get it done”? Does management genuinely care about employee well-being, or is the focus solely on tasks and profits?

Would their answers match the aspirational values that the board developed during an offsite retreat or those posted on the company website?

Those are ideals, goals to strive for. Often, they don’t align with the norms reflected in everyday behaviours and practices.

Awakening to the reality of the many dimensions of your organisation’s culture is crucial because culture isn’t just a backdrop to strategy. It’s an unseen force that determines whether the strategy succeeds or stalls.

Knowing who you truly are, not just who you aspire to be, provides a foundation for meaningful transformation.

A thoughtful evaluation of the workplace’s stability, recognition, excellence, guiding principles among other dimensions can uncover measurable data about the organisation’s real values, offering clarity and a starting point for change.

This change can be the key to realising your team’s full potential through innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

You could have an exceptionally innovative idea, the most talented software development team, a generous budget but your project stalls, sputters or even collapses – and you are left wondering what went wrong. In a toxic workplace culture such as that fraught with fear, blame, mistrust, poor communication or poor collaboration, even the best laid plans will fail. High turnover and lackluster productivity are just the beginning.

Your company’s reputation and long-term performance will inevitably suffer.

The good news? A negative culture is fixable—but only if leaders first recognise that they are part of the problem.

While everyone in the organisation contributes to the culture, real change always starts at the top. Leaders set the tone, and the standards they uphold shape the entire team.

As a leader, hold yourself accountable to the same expectations you have for others. For instance, build trust and accountability by openly sharing your own missteps and the lessons learned.

Show your team that failure is not a weakness but a stepping stone to growth and innovation. Remember, culture isn’t defined by beanbag chairs or pizza Fridays. It’s in how decisions are made, how challenges are tackled, and how employees interact every day.

And this isn’t just about employee happiness—though that’s a welcome outcome. Fixing a broken culture is about survival.

It’s the key to attracting top talent, fostering innovation, and staying ahead of the competition. It is what gets a company through crisis, growth and change.

As you look to making improvements in 2025, keep this in mind: strategies will change, and technologies will evolve, but a strong organisational culture is the foundation on which everything else is built. Invest in it, nurture it, and watch your organisation thrive.

Take the bold step today to confront the truth about your culture and if it’s broken, fix it. Your team, your business, and your future depend on it.