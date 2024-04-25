Promote rainwater harvesting for sustainable agriculture, livelihoods

The common adage, make hay while the sun shines is an apt advice we should heed even as we endure the long rains season currently underway. In Kenya, the stark contrast between flooding in the rainy season and famine during droughts highlights our urgent need for better water management.

This recurring challenge impacts not just agriculture but also the general livelihoods of our people. Water harvesting is a solution, yet it remains underutilised. Recent data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics revealed significant water scarcity, particularly in rural areas where access to safe water is limited. These challenges are further exacerbated by erratic rainfall.

Countries like Israel and Egypt, facing similar issues, have successfully implemented innovative water harvesting methods that significantly enhance agricultural productivity and water security. They’ve built dams and natural reservoirs, which capture rainwater and help replenish groundwater levels, thus alleviating the harsh impacts of droughts and floods.

In Kenya, establishing communal water harvesting spaces could prove beneficial, especially in rural areas where agriculture drives the economy. By pooling resources and sharing infrastructure, farmers could collectively store and utilise rainwater for irrigation and livestock, enhancing food security and crop yields.

However, these initiatives must also address potential risks. Stagnant water may attract mosquitoes, posing health risks, and improper storage can lead to contamination. Therefore, integrating environmental conservation measures , such as preventing soil erosion and promoting sustainable land use, is vital. These measures also help to maintain water quality and reduce flood risks.

The Kenyan government and local authorities can adopt several strategies to foster water harvesting: Firstly, they should invest in infrastructure. This would include building dams, reservoirs, and water catchments which will increase water storage and support rainwater harvesting.

Secondly, they should support community-based initiatives such as the formation of water user associations and cooperatives to enable collective water management efforts. Thirdly, they should equip farmers with knowledge on water harvesting, sustainable agricultural practices, and water conservation.

Fourthly, there can be no success without the enforcement of regulations. Strengthen laws to prevent illegal water use, ensure efficient water utilisation, and enforce pollution controls.

Fifth, the critical role of public awareness campaigns cannot be understated. The authorities should educate communities on water conservation, sustainable land management, and hygiene practices to minimize risks associated with water use.

Last, but not least we must forever keep on researching, innovating and learning. We should promote the development of new technologies and practices for effective water harvesting and utilization.

Local initiatives also show significant potential. In villages, simple practices like using traditional gutters to collect rainwater for household use or installing hexa-covers—floating covers made from recycled plastic that protect water sources from evaporation and contamination—are proving effective. These local efforts, as seen in areas like Voi and Laikipia, are pivotal in creating resilient communities adept at managing water scarcity.

The collective effort of individuals, communities, and governments is essential to ensure a sustainable and water-secure future for Kenya. Now is the time to act and embrace water harvesting as a cornerstone of our environmental and agricultural policies.