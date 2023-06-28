Columnists Protect, empower women to speak up on the injustices in times of war

An army soldier talks to women on a street in Khartoum on June 6, 2023, as fighting continues in war-torn Sudan. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By JUDY KHAMALWA

The United Nations recently warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II.

In just a matter of weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have witnessed over 200 civilian deaths and the displacement of millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

This is a testament to the fact that when war breaks out, numerous unforetold consequences follow. One of the many consequences is the effect it has on women.

In several instances, violence against women has been used as a strategy. According to statistics by UN Women, more than 70 percent of women have experienced gender-based violence in some crisis settings.

Take the Afghanistan war as an example, women made up half of all civilian casualties. Cases of domestic violence and exploitation rose to an all-time high; despicable acts such as child marriage were on the rise.

Women’s movements were restricted as well as their freedom to work and go to school.

During the civil war in South Sudan, women were subjected to endless acts of oppression. Many were victims of sexual violence and were further kidnapped and taken as “wives” while others were put to work.

Women and children were sometimes made to carry looted goods or to herd stolen cattle away from their villages on journeys that could last several days.

Women were also forced to cook for fighters and were beaten as they worked.

It is imperative that we recognise and address the specific challenges faced by women in times of war. Efforts must be made to protect women from gender-based violence, ensure their participation in peacebuilding processes, and provide comprehensive support for their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being.

Empowering women during and after conflicts is not only a matter of justice and human rights but also a crucial step towards building sustainable peace and a more inclusive and equal society.

Furthermore, governments and institutions need to ensure that policies are applied without any form of discrimination. It is important to create spaces for women to lead both during times of war or otherwise.

This will ensure that they represent the needs of women across every sector and speak up on any injustices that occur.

The writer is a humanitarian.