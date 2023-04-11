Columnists Sibling rivalry and the making of a PR disaster at King Charles’ coronation

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. AFP PHOTO

By JENNY LUESBY

As Charles III is crowned, in less than a month, as the new king of the UK, Australia, Canada and 12 other commonwealth nations, he has introduced a sea-change in the monarchy’s values.

His prominence remains huge, as his family drives British tourism and global gossip, acts as charity patrons, and heads myriad British and Commonwealth organisations. But the new king is upholding previously unthinkable behaviour.

For there is something very wrong in the royal family right now, and most of it points back to the views of the king’s eldest son, Prince William, on his position, versus everybody else in the family.

For Prince William will be the only son beside King Charles III at his coronation, on the royal balcony, and officially. King Charles, himself, stood beside his sister Princess Anne when his mother was crowned.

Queen Elizabeth stood beside her sister Margaret, on that same balcony, when her father, King George VI, was crowned. But, for King Charles, one son will be honoured in every way, and the other will be out in the crowds.

It’s just the latest from this new king, who courtiers report is shouted at and bullied by his eldest son.

Last month, he took away his youngest son Prince Harry’s wedding present from the late Queen, a house that Harry and his wife spent over £2m renovating, that happens to be close to William’s newly occupied house.

It’s not hard to guess who wanted Harry never to be there again.

Likewise, Charles confirmed his eldest son’s new title as the Prince of Wales within 24 hours of the Queen passing away. But, after six months, he was still withholding the royal titles Prince Harry’s family were due in law, until headlines that berated his ‘cruelty’.

For it’s OK with Charles and William to do anything to Harry. William assaulted Harry, but, in William’s case, assault is not a criminal offence, apparently.

William ran ahead to tell his father of Harry’s plan to marry his wife Meghan and has not respected his younger brother’s right to make his own announcements on anything to his own parent.

So Harry’s ‘lock out’ from the coronation must seem like a wonderful achievement. Except it’s the worst PR imaginable. Because some of us don’t want leaders who can’t read the Bible, don’t keep the commandments, and believe humiliating a son is the decency the British monarchy stands for.

We have all seen sibling rivalry in our lives, but wise parents never move to a golden child and a scapegoat. They have the wisdom and command to recognise sibling rivalry and keep it in check. This new king does not: and that’s his leadership.