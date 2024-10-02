Sino-Kenyan relations transformative

As China marked its 75th anniversary on October 1, 2024, the occasion offered a moment to reflect on the country’s incredible transformation and its evolving global influence.

For Kenya, China’s rise has been particularly impactful, cementing itself as Kenya’s largest trading partner and a key development ally.

From infrastructure to technology and trade, the Sino-Kenyan partnership stands as a testament to the profound benefits of mutual cooperation, facilitated through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac).

The People’s Republic of China was established on October 1, 1949, under the leadership of Mao Zedong, following the end of a protracted civil war.

Over the subsequent decades, China embarked on a path of modernisation, moving from a largely agrarian society to becoming the world’s second-largest economy by 2024. China’s economic reforms, starting in 1978, opened its doors to foreign investment, initiated industrial growth, and integrated the country into the global economy.

This evolution has not only transformed China domestically but also made it a pivotal player in global development, particularly through its engagement with Africa.

China’s relationship with Kenya, and Africa as a whole, is best understood through the lens of two significant frameworks: the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac). Launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, the BRI aims to enhance global trade and infrastructure networks by connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa through modern Silk Road routes.

Kenya, as part of the BRI, has reaped substantial benefits from this initiative, particularly in the realm of infrastructure development.

Focac, established in 2000, serves as the primary platform for diplomatic and economic cooperation between China and Africa. Through Focac, China has pledged to deepen its collaboration with Africa, offering financial assistance, technological know-how, and expertise across various sectors.

One of the most tangible impacts of Sino-Kenyan relations can be seen in Kenya’s infrastructure landscape. Chinese companies, particularly the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), have spearheaded major projects that have reshaped the country’s connectivity and economic capabilities.

A prime example is the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), constructed by CRBC, which connects the port city of Mombasa to Nairobi and beyond. Since its inauguration in 2017, the SGR has revolutionized both passenger and freight transportation, significantly reducing transit times and easing congestion at the port of Mombasa.

The SGR is now the transport mode of choice for over 13 million passengers and has streamlined the movement of goods, contributing to the economic growth of Kenya.

Another standout project is the Nairobi Expressway, a 27-kilometer road connecting Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi’s Westlands area.

Built under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model by CRBC, the Expressway has drastically cut travel times and eased traffic congestion in one of Africa’s busiest cities. It also serves as a model for future public-private partnerships in infrastructure development, highlighting the efficiency of Chinese turnkey projects.

Additionally, CCCC has played a crucial role in constructing the Lamu Port, part of the ambitious Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor. Once fully operational, Lamu Port is expected to serve as a key gateway for landlocked nations like South Sudan and Ethiopia, further enhancing Kenya’s position as a regional economic hub.

Beyond infrastructure, China’s investments in Kenya have significantly contributed to job creation and skills development. According to a World Bank report, over 400 Chinese companies operate in Kenya, employing approximately 60,000 Kenyans.

These companies not only provide employment but also transfer valuable technological and managerial expertise, particularly in sectors such as telecommunications, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Furthermore, educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries have flourished, with Chinese scholarships enabling Kenyan students to pursue higher education in China.

This academic cooperation has led to a growing pool of experts in fields such as railway engineering and diplomacy, ensuring that Kenya benefits from China’s technological advancements.