Solutions to the shortage of science teachers in Kenya

Last week, The Teachers Service Commission CEO lamented a shortage of science teachers in Kenya as the commission struggles to recruit teachers for science subjects, especially physics both for JSS and SSS.

It prompts the question of whether we can implement CBC, which aims to channel 60 percent of all the learners to STEM, yet no teachers.

A disaster waiting in CBC implementation! I recently witnessed students changing from Education science to Arts in many Kenyan universities, proving that this is a ticking time bomb in the education sector.

How do we start solving this problem if we are to realize the aspirations of CBC by having more emphasis on STEM courses? To improve the uptake of science teachers, Kenyan government through the universities can adopt these strategies.

First, incentivising science programs to attract more students to pursue education sciences degrees by providing targeted financial support, such as scholarships and bursaries to reduce the financial burden for science education students.

Remember it is expensive to pursue education in science compared to education arts as per the new university funding model. In addition, tuition subsidies should be offered to lower the costs for students enrolling in science education programs.

TSC should start raising career awareness through career guidance programs in secondary schools. These programs should highlight the diverse and rewarding opportunities available for science graduates in teaching, as many follow the masses with knowledge.

Through capacity-building officers, the commission should inspire students to pursue science in universities through school visits, webinars, and social media campaigns, not just lament the shortage and do nothing about it. The capacity-building officers will demonstrate the value of a career in science education and encourage more students to pursue this path.

Practical knowledge and access to modern laboratories are vital in attracting students to science education in our universities. By forming partnerships with industry and research institutions, universities will allow students to access real-world science applications, increasing their interest in science education careers.

Continuous teacher training programs and workshops should be offered to improve teaching methods, thus encouraging more students to pursue science. These programs should incorporate the latest technologies, such as virtual labs and AI-based tools, to make lessons more engaging and relevant to secondary students pursuing science at the university level.

Learning networks will allow teachers to share best practices, challenges, and success stories and foster a collaborative environment for improving science education in high schools.

Incorporating technology such as AI and digital learning tools into science education is another critical factor that will make teaching and learning more interactive and engaging, allowing students to understand complex concepts better. To help demystify challenging topics in science, the adoption of online resources and platforms, like tutorials, simulations, and interactive experiments, needs to be promoted.

Public-private partnerships are crucial for supporting the growth of science education. Governments and private organisations should collaborate to build infrastructure for science-related studies, such as labs, campaigns, fairs, and scholarships, to build enthusiasm for science programs. Universities should develop more funding research initiatives to increase innovative teaching methods in the sciences.

Improving teaching conditions is essential for attracting and retaining science teachers. Offering competitive salaries and benefits will make teaching sciences more attractive.