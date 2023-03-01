Columnists Review policies undermining efforts to close the equity gap in education

Grade Three learners at Patrician Primary School-Kabongo in Eldoret. FILE PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By OBADIAH MIRORO

More by this Author

The introduction of the competency-based curriculum (CBC) in 2017 marked the most comprehensive education reform in Kenya since 1981.

The aim of the CBC is to guarantee basic education for every learner according to their abilities and needs.

The Ministry of Education has put in place several policies, laws and regulations aimed at guiding the implementation of the CBC.

While the policies are well-intentioned, this curriculum is still marred by uncertainties, as it is increasingly becoming evident that the reforms may not necessarily close the equity gaps.

Read: Kenya ill-prepared as CBC system enters crucial stage

The National Plan of Action for Children 2015-2022 provides for children’s right to survival, protection, health, and education among others.

However, there is a lack of provision of free and compulsory pre-primary education. It needs to be revised to ensure the free and compulsory provision of education for pre-primary for all 4- to 5-year-olds in Kenya.

The free primary education (FPE) and free day secondary education (FDSE) programmes were instituted in 2003 and 2008 respectively.

One of the ways the government is doing this is through capitation grants. But from time to time, the government makes provision for school boards of management and parent-teacher associations to institute some levies for example.

This negates the whole idea of free and compulsory schools. In addition, there lacks a legal framework to enforce free and compulsory basic education.

There is also a lack of monitoring and evaluation of the impact it has had since implementation.

The National School Health policy (2009) calls for the provision of health and nutritional support for 0-5-year-olds attending daycare centres and schools.

The health of a child in the early years is very critical in determining proper growth and development. Health and nutrition status are significant determinants of the child’s holistic development and learning ability.

This policy however lacks the implementation guideline on health and nutritional support required both from parents/guardians and schools to ensure continuity in and out of school meals.

Read: Address the lingering uncertainties over CBC

Sector Policy for Learners and Trainees with Disabilities (2018) calls for the development and implementation of early identification, assessment and intervention standard procedures and guidelines for learners and trainees with disabilities.

The writer is Consultant INCLUDE Project.