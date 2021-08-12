Columnists Start treating sports as a business

The men’s marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 8, 2021. AFP PHOTO

By BITANGE NDEMO

More by this Author Summary Tokyo Olympics 2020 revealed to us many things we have taken for granted when it comes to sports.

Countries like the USA have been treating sports like a business. This has been affirmed by Pete Giorgio in his Deloitte Report on 2021 Outlook on the US Sports Industry.

He states that the US sports industry had an unprecedented opportunity to re-evaluate its business models and build a new future.

If there was any Tokyo Olympics win that every Kenyan was looking forward to, it was the Eliud Kipchoge win. It did not only affirm his “No Human is Limited” mantra, but it also proved that Kipchoge is the greatest of all time in marathon. He is the King. And his domination of the sport, having won 17 marathons, is a reminder to Kenyans that we are sitting on a great resource.

For example, the country’s dominance in the men's 3000m steeplechase since 1968 was shattered. The Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali and Ethiopian Lamecha Girma took the Gold and Silver respectively. Kenya’s Benjamin Kigen settled for bronze.

But could things have been different if we started seeing sports as a business or an enterprise? In other parts of the world, sports is big money. Sportspersons, stand to gain from the infusion of million-dollar deals that have become the norm rather than the exception.

Countries like the USA have been treating sports like a business. This has been affirmed by Pete Giorgio in his Deloitte Report on 2021 Outlook on the US Sports Industry. He states that the US sports industry had an unprecedented opportunity to re-evaluate its business models and build a new future.

Therefore, success would likely require that sports organisations should develop strong connections with customers, robust sensing and modelling capabilities, and the ability to continually reinvent how they think and operate.

When it comes to athletics, the country’s brand is much greater than any product in the world. But one common cause of failure that we must acknowledge is the underestimation of the competitive spirit in others who desire to be in the same position. The other is contentment with the achievements already achieved.

Sometimes competitiveness is seen from the perspective that is known best. As usual when outside information is ignored because of the previous successes, failure is certain.

Sensor technologies and artificial intelligence are being used to assist trainers improve athletes’ techniques while we think that our runners can do it naturally.

Listen to Kigen’s lamentation and you will understand that we had no plan in Tokyo. This was the young man’s first Olympics and, in his words, he followed the frontrunners as they splattered water from the wet field on to his face.

Hellen Obiri too was confused. There was no pacemaker, she said, a strategy that Kenya has successfully used before. Her competitors definitely used data to frustrate her into confusion.

Big data analytics is being used by advanced countries to create better sporting strategies. There is practically nothing wrong about studying opponent’s tactics and countering them.

Sports has become big business. The success of Kenyan teams in the past have earned the country billions of dollars in branding only that we never get to monetise their contribution.

They deserve more resources such as modern training facilities, use of modern technologies to understand their opponents, adequately compensating them for the sacrifices they make for the country and gathering intelligence from the outside.

As stated by Pete Giorgio, a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP, the three critical issues for the sports industry to consider in 2021 are: (i) Reshaping and expanding the revenue model by considering a broad range of potential solutions, including monetisation of data pertaining to fans, player and team performance, (ii) Rethinking the role of sports in society (although the struggle for social justice transcends sports, leagues and athletes possess powerful platforms that can fuel significant change for society as a whole)and (iii) Redefining relationships with fans.

It is important for sports organisations to invest in multichannel digital solutions (everything from streaming platforms and augmented or virtual reality to artificial intelligence and “virtual fans”) that can influence fan behaviour and boost their level of year-round engagement.