Columnists Stop mishandling petroleum to stay safe from danger

People queuing with jerrycans at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By STEPHEN MUCHOKI

More by this Author

A disturbing sight during the recent fuel shortage in Kenya was that of the public transporting petroleum products in unsafe and unsuitable containers.

Equally unsettling was seeing some people pouring petroleum into different types and size of containers and selling by the roadside in some town. We must guard against such practices to stay safe from dangers of mishandling petroleum.

Handling petroleum products is a specialised field. It requires a context where there is strict enforcement of regulations.

Other prerequisites include safety standards, competent personnel and facilities that are designed to handle fuel safely. Consumers need to have basic product knowledge to ensure their safety.

There are approved containers for storing/transporting bulk quantities of petroleum products. These containers have been approved based on the fact that they have a limited capacity, are suitably robust and are clearly labelled.

They are often designed to generate minimal static electricity as this is known to be a major hazard in the petroleum industry.

Apart from risk of ignition, direct exposure to petroleum products is a health hazard.

The container should be metallic so that it can conduct electrostatic charges easily. The container should be clearly labelled as fuel to avoid any risk of confusion of its contents. Fuel in containers should be stored away from children, in a well-ventilated space.

There should be no source of ignition nearby. The use of PVC gloves when handling petroleum products is also recommended since these products are a health hazard if they come into contact with the skin. Similarly, they should not be ingested.

The safest site for the sale and distribution of fuel remains the petrol station, where it should ideally be dispensed directly into the vehicle. Service stations are designed for this purpose and it is easier to enforce safety precautions, such as turning the engine and mobile phone off.

Service stations should have highly trained attendants who follow a prescribed, standard procedure when fuelling vehicles.

Attendants should be trained in firefighting, and know exactly what to do if there are any incidents at the site.

Our retailers or franchisees are required to state their commitment to all Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) requirements.

Follow procedure

HSSE information is regularly shared with their teams, and statutory compliance is the minimum requirement that we submit to, especially Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS) and National Environmental Management Agency requirements.

In the Kenyan context, these requirements and the regulatory oversight provided by the two State bodies seem to have worked, largely, with no reported catastrophic fires or explosions in the recent past.

We have to go back to 2018, when a whole service station was razed.

Let’s all ensure we follow the correct procedures for handling fuel so that we stay safe.