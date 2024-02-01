Columnists Sustainability shift: From ticking boxes to business transformation

By CAROLINE NDEGWA

The business landscape is witnessing an extraordinary shift as sustainability takes centre stage in the design of organisational strategies. The silver lining of the sustainability shift is that several striking opportunities lie in wait. As consumers become more environmentally aware, organisations demonstrating sustainable practices will gain an unprecedented edge in the marketplace.

An alignment towards sustainable alternatives triggers innovation, stimulating the development of products and services that cater to the increasingly conscious customer base. This pivot serves a dual purpose; it not only leads to discovering new revenue channels but also turns sustainability from a perceived cost into an engine driving growth.

Conversely, the sustainability journey comes with its own set of unique challenges. Hefty financial penalties for non-compliance with sustainability regulations throw a spanner in the works. Regulatory bodies worldwide are gradually introducing stricter emissions, waste management, and labour rights guidelines. For example, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and carbon taxes incentivise organisations to reduce their carbon footprint ardently.

Public opinion is swift to converge on companies' sustainability profiles. Perceived shortcomings in a company's sustainability endeavours could result in drastic reputational damage, leading to financial repercussions as consumers steadily flock towards more sustainably responsible brands.

So, what is the optimal strategy for organisations to undertake this sustainability journey? A pertinent starting point involves drafting a comprehensive business case with a logical sustainability rationale. Considering the initial investment required and juxtaposing it with potential monetary and non-monetary benefits provides a detailed roadmap, creating a foundation for a steadfast sustainability strategy.

A successful sustainability transition is dependent on continuous measurement of progress and outcomes. Regular assessment acts as a guide, enabling organisations to adjust strategies swiftly as per requirement. For example, a comprehensive measurement and management would be critical in reporting on the three scopes of GHG accounting.

It is simply moving beyond the checkbox, which often results in greenwashing. A transparent approach towards ESG reporting helps companies identify and mitigate potential risks, foster trust, and uncover hidden opportunities, transforming transitory insights into actionable targets.

In a nutshell, while the sustainability path is laden with challenges, shrewd organisations view these hurdles as avenues for transformation. Managing these potential risks judiciously while harnessing the opportunities presented by sustainability allows businesses to fortify their resolve, creating a resilient entity that is prepared for a sustainable future.

Caroline Ndegwa is an Associate at Ernst & Young LLP (EY). The views expressed herein are not necessarily those of EY.