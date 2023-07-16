Columnists Tapping into growing financial markets with structured repos

By BETHUEL KARANJA

Financial innovation has been the fodder on which economies have thrived for centuries.

As trading became more complex, humans came up with ingenious ways of funding their businesses by devising loans, and the stock market, and trading various assets to generate returns on capital and manage financial risks.

Financial markets have evolved into highly complex transactions with numerous investment vehicles available, many of which were simply inconceivable in recent history.

Structured finance is a solution that has become one of today’s investment strategies of choice for some investors.

When the term repo is mentioned, most of my agemates who belong to Generation X and the Millennial Generation might confuse it with The Repo Man, a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) who was one-half of the demolition tag team back in the day.

However, in financial parlance, a repo or a repurchase agreement is a structured funding solution which allow people or organisations involved in the deal to raise cash against assets they hold.

Simply put, a repo is a form of structured funding that involves a sale of assets and a simultaneous agreement to repurchase the same quantity of equivalent assets at a future date.

When traditional financial sources are unable to meet specific requirements, structured finance solutions such as repos allow for the management of risks and assets in an alternative way.

For example, a business running low on forex may acquire dollars by selling its securities and simultaneously enter into an agreement to repurchase the securities at a future date.

In the case of repo, the one temporarily selling securities is effectively borrowing, and the other party buying is lending.

As such, the lender has credited the implicit interest in the difference in the securities prices from initiation to repurchase.

Legally speaking, a true sale occurs in a repo transaction through the outright transfer of the beneficial title to the collateral.

A simultaneous agreement to repurchase the same quantity of equivalent assets at a future date is also concluded.

In the long run, the title transfer reduces the credit risk to the buyer who obtains better control over the collateral.

Specifically, in the Kenya markets, developments are at advanced stages to allow “true” repos to be traded.

This will allow borrowers to easily use their existing bond holdings to access liquidity through repos and for the lenders to have the comfort that the securities are title transferred for the period of the repo transaction.

Businesses seeking to raise funds now have a lot of elbow room with the introduction of structured financing. Instead of being limited to normal loans, which come with traditional interest, period and collateral terms, businesses can now opt for convenient and flexible products like repos to take care of liquidity issues.

Repos offer a viable alternative to traditional financial instruments since they are generally considered safe investments because the security in question functions as collateral.

Through this structure, capital can be raised, returns can be amplified, and financial goals can potentially be met.

The writer is the head of global markets, at Stanbic Bank Kenya.