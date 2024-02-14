Columnists Technologies that can grow Africa

By BITANGE NDEMO

Last week, the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM) released a policy paper titled The Political Economy of Green Industrialisation in Africa. ECDPM, a think-tank dedicated to aligning European external economic policies with Sustainable Development Goals, aims to foster prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable African economies.

The paper delves into the complex landscape of green industrialisation in African countries, offering a multilayered political economy framework to analyse available opportunities and threats in emerging economies. It underscores the intricate interplay of technological factors, political challenges, and diverse interests and skills within and between African nations.

Additionally, the study provides proactive green industrialisation strategies while discussing the obstacles and potential benefits for African countries in embracing the green industrial revolution.

The political economy of green industrialisation in Africa is complex, revolving around sustainable and environmentally conscious industrial development. This involves efforts to reduce carbon emissions, promote renewable energy sources, and achieve economic growth while safeguarding the well-being of future generations.

Several vital elements influence the pursuit of green industrialisation, with the role of political leadership and governance being paramount. Strong political will and commitment are crucial for crafting policies, providing incentives, and creating an enabling environment for green investments.

Effective governance structures characterised by transparency and accountability are essential for attracting investments and ensuring equitable distribution of benefits.

International cooperation and partnerships are also critical due to the global nature of environmental challenges. Collaboration with international organisations and foreign investors can provide financial resources, technical expertise, and market access for renewable energy technologies and green industries.

Africa's abundant natural resources, particularly renewable energy, present significant green industrialisation opportunities. However, leveraging these resources effectively requires sound resource management, technology transfer, and capacity building.

Investment in infrastructure development, including energy, transportation, and telecommunications, is vital for supporting green industries, enhancing competitiveness, and improving access to markets and services, especially in rural areas.

Furthermore, social inclusion and equity must be prioritised to ensure that the benefits of green industrialisation are distributed equitably across society. This entails targeted policies to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality and mechanisms for community participation in decision-making processes.

Technological innovation is indispensable, with advancements in clean technologies, energy efficiency, and sustainable practices driving green industrialisation. Investing in research and development, technology transfer, and skills development can enhance Africa's capacity to innovate and compete in green industries.

Moreover, integrating climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts is essential, requiring strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to climate impacts.

The paper advocates for a comprehensive approach considering economic, social, and environmental dimensions. By embracing green industrialisation and addressing these various factors, African countries can unlock inclusive and sustainable development opportunities.

The paper also discusses sectors that have emerged due to green industrialisation efforts, including the transition to renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and sustainable building materials.

However, despite the potential for job creation and technological advancement, the investment to scale these industries is lagging.

Furthermore, the paper highlights risks associated with green industrialisation, including political and economic challenges, limited capabilities, and environmental risks. Overcoming these challenges requires addressing misaligned incentives, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and mitigating environmental impacts.

Significant private sector investments are also needed to scale African green industries. While startups in green industries may face challenges, there is immense growth potential, particularly in sectors like electric vehicle batteries. Access to financing is crucial for these startups to compete in a rapidly expanding industry landscape.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.