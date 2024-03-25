Columnists Why you should expect to see more retailers in your residential area

Shoppers inside a supermarket. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By BEATRICE MWANGI

More by this Author

Cities are increasingly attracting new developments yearly. A quick stroll through Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa sees a lot of buildings spring up. The neighbouring regions also receive an overflow of residents and thus build to accommodate them.

Malls are now a common feature along major highways and roads all over the country, with retailers moving in to supply goods and services to residents in those regions.

Setting up near a residential area ensures that a retailer has constant foot traffic which translates to higher return on investment over time. The convenience that comes with having a shopping facility in your neighbourhood is enormous. Consumers would rather pay more, for convenience which gives shopping facilities around residential areas an upper hand. Varying payment options have also been set up to ensure everyone can shop with their preferred payment option.

Digital payment options also allow for easy online shopping. Retailers offer customers the option to pay using digital channels such as mobile banking, M-Pesa Visa cards, and cash this way enabling swift transactions.

Online shopping has increasingly taken shape over the years and more consumers prefer this channel due to the convenience it provides. According to DataReportal, Kenya had a total of 13.05 million social media users as of January 2024. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram offer marketplaces and shopping options thus enabling retailers to set up shop there. Young people, including Gen Zs, are noted to mostly interact with services on digital media since they spend most of their time on social media. Retail facilities within residential areas have also made it easy for residents to easily access shopping areas and eateries within the same establishment.

Resources such as energy and water are also used efficiently. Gyms and play areas in these areas allow residents and guests to enjoy their services within the same establishment. This not only ensures a wholesome living experience but also steady business for the retailers within these developments. As we navigate changing consumer preferences fuelled by the fast-changing digital landscape, we should expect more retailers to set up shop in residential areas to accommodate different customer needs and preferences.

The real-estate and retail landscape in Kenya is evolving rapidly and retailers should take advantage of the opportunity to build near residential areas to boost their business.

Beatrice Mwangi is the Estate Manager at Superior Homes Kenya.