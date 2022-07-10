Columnists Youth are key to reining in Africa’s self-inflicted woes

Africa’s so-called global underdevelopment and marginalisation has defied much of the development policy experiments of the last three decades. Our continent is increasingly defined by foreign sketched and widely publicised pictures of starving children, warring communities, environmental disasters, grand corruption, and despotic regimes.

While some of these could be factual, it is important to affirm that these are not the defining features of the continent.

These are challenges to be overcome, as Africa is also home to world beating athletes and resilient women and men who take their children to school and produce globally renowned intellectuals and professionals, marry, and hold merry wedding ceremonies, uphold a humanist culture, and celebrate the dignity of their people.

To be sure, no amount of excuses can hide the immense failures of public policy and governance in the past and the complicity of African leadership in league with the outside world in the process.

Through numerous acts of omission and commission, the leaders and people of Africa have short-changed the continent. African economic and political scene continues to be open to the outside world for exploitation and enrichment of big corporations and the mafia.

Some of these private corporations have acted in consort to help themselves to African cheap and more – or – less free natural and human resources. They do this with the help of the African leadership, which has been bought over by these forces to exploit their own continent in a lopsided ‘globalisation.’

Many of these leaders use their political and economic powers not only to assist these corporations but also to enrich themselves by stealing from public coffers and from the ‘aid’ they receive for so-called ‘economic development’ of their countries.

It is here in Africa that the names, addresses and relations of those presented by statistics as left behind by globalisation would be made.

As such, the youth in Africa should set out connecting the Africa struggles with the continental and global struggles. This is premised on a number of arguments — the youth today form the big percentage of the African population and they are the biggest victims of the collapse of the social state in Africa such as education, employment and housing.

The youth offer the greatest site for mobilisation and recruitment for rebellion, ethnic and militia wars. They are the largest target for new cultures as presented by consumptive habits, fashion, fads and aspirations and the youth are considered as the ones giving up on Africa as clearly shown by the immigration patterns.

The youth in Africa and youthful political leaders, face the risk of sustaining the old order symbolised by “our man our tribe” and the plundering of the “national cake”. But we are also in an opportunity to migrate from the culture of ‘our man’ to that of ‘our values’.

“The right to commit mistakes is a democratic human right,” says Charles Abugre, clearly putting out that we have a duty to think of alternative dispensation. We need not to get caught in the mistakes of yesterday, but we need to be strong enough to envision a better tomorrow.

We too can create something new based on our good traditional values and ideals of ’Ubuntu’. The African humanist philosophy focusing on people’s allegiances and relations with each other: “I am what I am because of who we are.” In doing so, we shall nurture values, put life in our continent, fend off predators and evolve a model for Africa.

In our own ways, big or small, we will continue to build bridges. Bridges that will connect and amplify our voices, nostalgically, recalling the contributions of young Africans to the independence movements. We shall walk the talk, using all available avenues and resources, we shall reroute to our lost values and ideals on democracy. This is already happening, as exemplified by the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of

Government Meeting (CHOGM), under the theme “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.” The theme was chosen because the governments and people of the diverse family of 54 nations connect at many levels through extensive and deep-rooted networks of friendship and goodwill.

This forum brings people from Africa and across the world to discuss issues pertinent to our wellbeing and we need to assert our rights to fulfil our responsibilities in the development of the African continent and the world. Here in lies the challenge of the youth.

To showcase to the world the Africa reality, to avail new dreams, to envision new futures, to develop new cosmologies, new metaphors that are devoid of violence and exploitation. To create a platform for embracing marginalized groups, for founding non-violence and peace building. In essence we must rehabilitate and reconstruct politics.

As such, it is imperative that Africa Youth interact within spaces where they will actually dialogue on critical issues affecting the youth. A specific attraction is the ability to interact with a multiplicity of alternative thinking that envisions the possibility of another world.

Orientations away from the mainstream African Thatcherism staple that There Is No Alternative.