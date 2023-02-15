Editorials Artisan certification fees raise ill-advised

Jua Kali Artisans who specialize in making Jikos at the workshop located along Landhies Road on May 11, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The proposal to raise the fees to acquire certificates for artisans from Sh25,000 to Sh38,000 is ill-advised and will block millions from the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) says it is developing a differentiated unit cost policy to articulate the cost of conducting the assessment on artisans.

Already, tailors, hairdressers and welders, among others, opt for the informal sector because of fewer job opportunities in the formal sector.

The RPL programme aims to make formal employment accessible to people who have gained knowledge and skills through informal training or experiential means.

A steep fee to recognise their skills will discourage them, killing the programme meant to mainstream the informal sector.

We urge the State to bring the cost down lower than the Sh25,000 set for the pilot phase.

The high cost of certification and education locks out millions of children from low-income households from accessing opportunities.

If implemented well and at an affordable fee for all artisans, KNQA will be able to register higher numbers that can help bring down the high cost of the exercise.