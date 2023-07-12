Editorials Avoid quick fixes in handling sugar crisis

A tractor ferrying sugarcane from sugarcane plantations. FILE PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The sugar problems are now getting out of hand. The proposal to close millers for the next three months could see prices rise even higher.

The Sugar Directorate says millers should close from the end of this month until November to give room for the crops to mature.

Harvesting the crop before maturity deprives farmers of profits due to the light weight. However, for a country beset by high cost of living problems, these are just band-aid solutions.

It is time Kenya gets serious with implementing the many taskforces' recommendations.

To boost production and earnings, sugarcane farmers should be encouraged and financially supported to adopt modern, and sustainable techniques that improve yields.

Millers should work with the government to offer incentives to new farmers, especially youth.

The government should subsidise inputs and emphasise mechanised agriculture on large plantations so that farmers can enjoy economies of scale.

There are large unused tracts of land beyond the western Kenya sugar belt. Extending cane coverage will be a win-win for both the millers and the government.

Increasing sugar production under irrigation and introducing new seed cane varieties will address the shortage and also turn Kenya into a big regional exporter.

Duty-free sugar imports, estimated at 93,000 tonnes between January and March this year, have failed to tame high prices.

The remedy is not in the closure of millers, neither is it in imports. Kenya must become food self-sufficient.