Editorials Be firm with officials dodging audit queries

Kenya Power Acting Managing Director Geoffrey Muli. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Members of Parliament should be commended for sending away Kenya Power bosses for reportedly failing to name those behind expensive electricity.

The Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy said the executives gave generic responses. That is how a watchdog like Parliament should work because its job is to ensure citizens get better services.

However, this is not the first time a parliamentary committee is sending way officials of an entity which the government has an interest.

It is unforgivable that the top brass can appear before MPs to respond to audit queries and fail to give satisfactory answers.

Parliament is the people’s representative and the lawmaking body. It is unacceptable for employees of a key utility, indeed a monopoly, can go before the House and speak without consequences. That must stop.

It is either the officials are given firm instructions to provide a believable statement within the set timelines or they are punished since they are not acting for themselves.

They are answerable to a certain authority. Until this is done, MPs will have failed more than the Kenya Power executives.