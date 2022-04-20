Editorials Budget allocation for coal raises climate concerns

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani addressing the media at parliament buildings after unveiling the Sh3.3 trillion Budget on April 7, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The State’s funding of coal exploration in the country runs against its own stated commitment to fighting climate change and begs the question whether there is coherent policymaking in government.

The Treasury has allocated Sh2 billion for nuclear development and exploration of coal in the next fiscal year.

While there are benefits of coal mining and using the commodity to fire energy plants, there is general consensus that its exploitation should be abandoned.

Kenya’s known coal deposits are concentrated in the Mui basin of Kitui County. A new coal industry will, among other benefits, create jobs and earn the State royalties from the mining companies.

But the downside is greater. Burning coal is bad for the health of the immediate community. It is also estimated to account for nearly half of carbon dioxide emissions and 72 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector worldwide.

President Uhuru Kenyatta told the UN climate change conference in Scotland last year that Kenya loses three to five percent of GDP annually to extreme weather events, including floods and droughts.

What makes the case against coal even weaker for Kenya is the fact that we have no energy production crisis. Our geothermal power production capacity is yet to be fully exploited.

Geothermal is just one of several clean energy sources that have seen Kenya produce more electricity than it needs. We also have hydropower, solar, and wind.

We don’t have to exploit every natural resource just because we can. It has to make sense. Even countries that are big on coal such as China are now aggressively investing in renewable energy sources, including solar.

The danger of coal is clear and the failure of the proposed 1,050 megawatts Lamu coal power plant should be a signal of where the world is headed.

The project failed to acquire guarantees and bank financing amid increased pressure on governments and private companies to stop funding new coal plants.

The government has on several occasions reiterated its commitment to fighting climate change. To turn around and fund the development of the coal industry reeks of dishonesty.