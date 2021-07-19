Editorials Close Dandora dumpsite

People scavenging through the waste at a section of Dandora dumpsite. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The facility has exposed the neighbourhood to danger as stated by the residents who filed the case.

Justice Kossy Bor has ordered the NMS to ensure the new dump is environment-friendly.

The NMS should use the elaborate six-month period to design a plan that will free residents from the yoke of pollution.



A judge has ordered the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to close the overflowing Dandora dumpsite within six months.

Justice Kossy Bor has ordered the NMS to ensure the new dump is environment-friendly. To achieve this, the judge has asked the NMS to work with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to advise on cutting, separating, and recycling waste.

A massive garbage site measuring more than 30 acres, the dump filled up as early as 2001, but steps to close it down have not borne fruit, exposing the neighbouring residents to pollution dangers.

For this period, the facility has exposed the neighbourhood to danger as stated by the residents who filed the case.

We urge the NMS that has been implementing a number of projects to use this opportunity to close down this facility as it is exposing many people to health complications, which have been confirmed in researches.

This is worrying since the Constitution guarantees a clean environment as a right.

The NMS should use the elaborate six-month period to design a plan that will free residents from the yoke of pollution.

It should be executed with finesse to save lives.