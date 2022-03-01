Editorials Data centre plan timely

ICANN was created to promote competition and is the main body that develops policy on the Internet’s unique identifiers, or web addresses. PHOTO | FREDRICK ONYANGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary With Kenya’s highly digitised economy, many firms have been targets of cyberattacks, including banks that have lost hundreds of millions of shillings annually.

In a 2022 report by Allianz Risk Barometer, Kenyan companies said they dreaded business interruption by cyber-attacks most, not the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most local cyberattacks are phishing attempts where the criminals collect personal data and use it to siphon cash.

Businesses across Africa, more so in Kenya, will breathe a sigh of relief when ICANN sets up its two mega data centres on the continent, one of which will be in the country.

Other hackers jam the systems, crippling operations until a ransom is paid.

So, ICANN’s two Root Server (IMRS) clusters could not have come at a better time. The new system will boost Internet speeds and reduce the impact of cyber-attacks, especially those that work by overwhelming servers with a flood of queries, bringing down websites.

At the same time, ICANN’s first-of-its-kind investment in the continent puts Kenya on the path to cementing its position as Africa’s Silicon Savannah, providing the backbone for digital transformation.