Editorials Embrace dialogue to save the economy

A police officer fires teargas at protesters in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 20, 2023. NMG PHOTO

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The tough stance taken by both sides of the political divide in the wake of street demonstrations that froze business activities in Nairobi and other cities on Monday have revived fears over a delayed economic recovery.

President William Ruto has vowed to take a tough stance over the demonstrations, which opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed would be sustained, setting the stage for a prolonged period of street protests.

Most city dwellers stayed home, leaving the capital's streets nearly deserted as most businesses stayed locked and some employers told their staff to work from home, dimming the flow of cash in Kenya’s soft economy.

The economy cannot afford the heightened political tensions and uncertainty over the future—which previously has delivered a devastating blow to the economy.

President Ruto should embrace honest dialogue and help ease the tension while Mr Odinga should soften his stance.

The August 9 polls that have triggered the latest contest between Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga happened in the middle of an economic crisis, with the country struggling with sky-high inflation, burgeoning debt and an acute youth unemployment problem. Prices have jumped because of the rise in energy and grain costs, stemming from Russia’s war with Ukraine and weakened shilling against the dollar, while the worst drought in at least four decades has left almost 5.2 million people facing hunger.

The country is also gripped with the highest rate of youth joblessness in East Africa, the World Bank reckons, with millions of young college graduates eligible for work lacking jobs.