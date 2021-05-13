Editorials End Kenya, Somalia feuds

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Nairobi-Mogadishu diplomatic and trade dispute is back in the news this week with new rounds of sanction from both sides.

It is time that the two countries found an amicable solution to the issues affecting diplomatic relations and trade.

Nairobi-Mogadishu diplomatic and trade dispute is back in the news this week with new rounds of sanction from both sides.

It is time that the two countries found an amicable solution to the issues affecting diplomatic relations and trade.

Somalia on Tuesday rejected the appointment of former Ghanaian President John Mahama as African Union’s (AU) special envoy to help mediate its political impasse with Kenya.

Somalia argues that the former Head of State has “extensive links” with Kenya, and has written to AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat notifying him that Somalia will no longer support Mr Mahama in his new role.

This is likely to drag the dispute with citizens of both nations paying the heavy price of the diplomatic standoff.

Kenya and Somalia are important neighbours historically and geographically. The two countries share a lot in common and have been on the receiving end the Al Shabaab terrorist group.

Currently, about 100,000 Kenyans work in Mogadishu and other parts of the country as it tries to recover from decades of war. On this other side of the border, there are Somalis who live and work, benefiting both countries.

Kenya and Somalia needs each other in the war against terror. Moreover, as a Mogadishu tries to rise from the ashes of instability, it needs more friends than enemies.