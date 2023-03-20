Editorials Ensure merit in State firm appointments

President William Ruto addressing the media at a State house in Nairobi on March 14, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Kenya Kwanza government is settling in office partly with a wave of appointments to key State entities. After the boards, the next line is expected to be that of their chief executives.

Among other factors, the State should ensure merit when making such appointments if these taxpayer-funded entities were to meet their objectives.

President William Ruto-led government has a chance to pick board members, chairpersons and chief executives of parastatals amid the debate on whether the socio-economic benefits from many of these entities match the budgetary allocations.

For instance, chief executives in at least nine cash-flush parastatals will see their terms expire by December while more than 11 of them have CEOs in an acting capacity.

The appointments to such parastatals should be based on qualifications as opposed to political patronage. Many parastatals are struggling to live up to their objectives and only through picking the right leadership can this be fixed.

The State should be guided by the 2015 Mwongozo, a code of governance for State corporations, which seeks to increase efficiency and accountability in the use of public resources.