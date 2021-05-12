Editorials Expand mid-level colleges

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. NMG PHOTO

By BUSINESS DAILY

Ministry of Education data shows that the number of candidates who scored grade C and below increased by 32,642 to 600,159.

This group joins vocational and technical training colleges and the figure goes up when top scorers opt out of university study chances.

This means the State must expand infrastructure and funding in Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) institutions, Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs) and medical training institutions.

Only through the expanded capacity and increased financing will the State move closer to achieving the 100 percent transition policy introduced in 2018 to help in the progression of as many learners as possible.

Having enough capacity especially in TVETs will also ensure the quality of the courses taught is not compromised.

Kenya is transitioning into competence-based curriculum that is heavily leaning on skills as opposed to academic grades and such institutions will be key to getting the best.