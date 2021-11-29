Give graduates the right skills

Editorials
Give graduates the right skillsMonday November 29 2021
The push to limit funding to public universities whose graduates fail to secure jobs within a year has raised two pertinent questions.
First, who bears the responsibility of ensuring fresh graduates get employment between the State and the training institution?
Then, the recurring concern of the skills gap that has for years derailed thousands of graduates seeking jobs.
We must address these concerns amid the debate on the proposed funding formula hinged on the performance of the universities.
The formula recommended by the Universities Fund is based on five performance indicators, including absorption of graduates into the job market, research and training on financial management for top officials.
But why are fresh graduates unable to get jobs? First is the shrinking job market in a tough economy where businesses downsize to survive.
Revitalising the job market lies squarely with the government. Secondly, employers have poked holes in the suitability of fresh graduates. This is a pointer that universities under the watch of Commission for Higher Education must have relevant courses and teach well.
