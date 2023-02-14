Give local suppliers priority in tenders

Editorials
Give local suppliers priority in tendersTuesday February 14 2023
State-owned firms should take the lead in supporting local suppliers in line with the government’s buy-Kenya-build Kenya mantra.
News that local manufacturers have won a court battle against Kenya Power over supply deals for smart meters should be a wakeup call for State entities to lead by example in supporting Kenyan-made products.
The State-owned power utility last week issued a tender notice for the supply of smart meters in a deal that will be restricted to an undisclosed number of local manufacturers.
Kenya Power has since last year been embroiled in court battles with local manufacturers who had gone to a tribunal and later the High Court to block a Sh2 billion tender for the supply of single-phase, three-phase postpaid and prepaid meters.
Firms should only think about importing goods or services after giving a chance to the locals if the economy is to grow.
Giving a chance to locals means saving foreign exchange currency and supporting the growth of the economy, which in the end leads to a market for the goods and services being produced.
A thriving local economy presents an opportunity to better the financial muscles of local firms to try out products that can be sold overseas.
