Give local suppliers priority in tenders

Kenya Power and Lightning Company (KPLC) pre-paid meters pictured at a building within the city centre. FILE PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

State-owned firms should take the lead in supporting local suppliers in line with the government’s buy-Kenya-build Kenya mantra.

News that local manufacturers have won a court battle against Kenya Power over supply deals for smart meters should be a wakeup call for State entities to lead by example in supporting Kenyan-made products.

The State-owned power utility last week issued a tender notice for the supply of smart meters in a deal that will be restricted to an undisclosed number of local manufacturers.

Kenya Power has since last year been embroiled in court battles with local manufacturers who had gone to a tribunal and later the High Court to block a Sh2 billion tender for the supply of single-phase, three-phase postpaid and prepaid meters.

Firms should only think about importing goods or services after giving a chance to the locals if the economy is to grow.

Giving a chance to locals means saving foreign exchange currency and supporting the growth of the economy, which in the end leads to a market for the goods and services being produced.

A thriving local economy presents an opportunity to better the financial muscles of local firms to try out products that can be sold overseas.