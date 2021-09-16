Editorials Graft convictions welcome

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario (right) and ex-National Olympics Committee of Kenya official Stephen Soi at the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani on September 16, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenyans deserve to see more people held accountable for abusing their positions and misusing public resources, which should be better channelled to improving access to public services.

The sentences should be commensurate with the weight of offences committed.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and ex-National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) official Stephen Soi were Wednesday found guilty of corruption and abuse office in connection with the Rio 2016 Olympics scandal.

The officials were implicated in the Sh88 million corruption scandal that rocked Team Kenya in Brazil.

On the same day, former director of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) Davy Koech was slapped with a fine of Sh19.6 million or he serve six years in jail for corruptly acquiring public funds.

The war against wanton theft of public resources has always been hampered by low success rate of convictions with individuals involved tampering with the justice process.

The sentences should be commensurate with the weight of offences committed. Persons found guilty should be punished heavily to serve as a lesson to would-be offenders.