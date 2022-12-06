Editorials Handle plans to halt IPP pacts with care

Handle plans to halt IPP pacts with care. PHOTO | AFP

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Plans to terminate expensive thermal power plants to lower the high cost of electricity in Kenya should not be done hurriedly.

The Energy PS Alex Wachira told Parliament that his first target would be the Muhoroni gas plant and those in southern Nairobi, blamed for the costly energy.

However, there should be an agreeable plan because some of the Independent Power Producers had struck long-term deals with the government.

Yes, some are idle and if the move will bring down the cost of power, it is laudable. But this should not trigger an additional cost. For instance, in 2018, taxpayers faced a Sh9 billion burden to pay off the owners to disconnect the plants from the national grid or allow them to run down their contracts, which were to expire in five years.

Let there be discussions before they pull the plug.