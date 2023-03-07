Editorials Kenyans should reap from Galana Kulalu

Maize farm at Galana Kulalu in Tana River County which is part of the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

That the William Ruto administration has started handing out parts of the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Scheme to investors, signals that the State is perhaps getting serious about ending food insecurity.

Twiga Foods has started farming maize at the irrigation scheme as it seeks to introduce other crops in a 20,000-acre plan under a public-private partnership (PPP) programme.

The project has also attracted interest from firms in the US and Qatar.

However, these investors ought to produce cheaper food. Taxpayers have paid dearly for the establishment of the mega irrigation scheme, and the investors must ensure that the food produced is affordable and will bridge the deficit due to drought, leading to high prices.

The involvement of private investors should also not fall into the hands of profiteers.

Let there be transparency. We should not replicate the failures of the past. Such a high-profile project should produce high yields.

In January 2016, Galana Kulalu produced six bags per acre and in 2015 some 17 bags per acre, which is way off the normal 22 bags of 90 kilogrammes.

Kenyans should be the main beneficiaries of this PPP in irrigation.